Top 10 stories of the day: Madlanga quizzes Masemola on Mchunu | Can ANC beat Zille? | EFF reopens statue debate

Here’s your daily news update for Monday, 22 September 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has implicated DA MP Dianne Kohler-Barnard at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, accusing her of breaking the law by interfering in police work.

Meanwhile, Gauteng National Taxi Association chairperson Thami Moyo has been killed in an alleged hit.

Furthermore, Nasreddine Nabi has confirmed that he is no longer Kaizer Chiefs head coach.

Weather tomorrow: 23 September 2025

Saws has warned of fire danger in parts of Mpumalanga, Limpopo and North West, while isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in most provinces. Full weather forecast here.

Masemola says ‘life goes on’ as Madlanga asks about Mchunu’s ‘interference’

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola faced tough questioning on Monday as he attempted to explain his compliance with Police Minister Senzo Mchunu’s decision to disband the political killings task team (PKTT).

Masemola testified as the second witness before the Madlanga commission at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

National Police Commissioner, Fannie Masemola presents evidence at the Madlanga commission in Pretoria on 22 September 2025. Picture: Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

The commission is probing allegations of political interference, corruption, and collusion within the criminal justice system, following claims made by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

CONTINUE READING: Masemola says ‘life goes on’ as Madlanga asks about Mchunu’s ‘interference’

Here’s why Zille ‘will battle’ to save Joburg

While Helen Zille may be the “halo candidate” to spearhead the DA’s new assault on local government, is the mountain of mess which is Johannesburg even too high for her to climb?

While Zille certainly has the experience and the hard hand to turn around the city of Joburg, experts say there is simply not enough money to reverse the damage done.

Democratic Alliance candidate for Mayor of Johannesburg, Helen Zille addresses supporters at Eyethu Mall in Soweto, 20 September2025, about the upcoming local government elections. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

DA leader John Steenhuisen over the weekend announced Zille as Joburg mayoral candidate.

CONTINUE READING: Here’s why Zille ‘will battle’ to save Joburg

The announcement of Helen Zille as the DA’s mayoral candidate for Johannesburg has changed the political game in the city, with other political parties being expected to field strong candidates too.

Former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba told The Citizen that he could not confirm or deny if he would throw his name in that hat for the position on behalf of his political party, ActionSA.

Dada Morero. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

“ActionSA will contest Helen and all the other parties. We are not specific; the DA is not the government in Johannesburg. Our focus now is on the removal of the ANC. We will not lose focus by dealing with Zille.

CONTINUE READING: Can ANC field a strong candidate to challenge Zille for Joburg’s mayorship?

Snow in September? Warning issued exactly one year after tragic mountain pass storm

A year almost to the day after a snowstorm on the N3 killed one person and left hundreds stranded, snow has been predicted for the region this week.

Snowfall is expected for Lesotho in the early parts of the week, with the possibility of snow spreading to the high-lying areas of Eastern Cape, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) up until Thursday.

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

The possibility of snow around Van Reenen’s Pass, where the tragedy happened in 2024, has also increased in the last 24 hours.

CONTINUE READING: Snow in September? Warning issued exactly one year after tragic mountain pass storm

EFF reopen statues debate, opponents suggest focusing on the future

The presence of statues memorialising South African leaders of the past is a tribute to “psychological and cultural conquest”, says the EFF.

The party last week tabled a draft resolution in parliament to revisit the prevalence of status representing South Africa’s pre-rainbow nation past still displayed in public spaces.

The statue of Paul Kruger in Church Square, Pretoria. Picture: AFP

Those downplaying the link between memorials of the past and the realities of today said that building for tomorrow would be a better use of state resources.

CONTINUE READING: EFF reopen statues debate, opponents suggest focusing on the future

Here are five more stories of the day:

