Top 10 stories of the day: Govt takes over Bester escape prison | ‘Pay back the money’ | Tyla nominated for 8 Billboards

Meanwhile, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema wants former President Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla home attached over the money he allegedly owes the red berets.

Furthermore, South African superstar Tyla continues to make waves on the global stage, achieving numerous musical milestones.

The latest weather forecast includes no weather alerts for tomorrow aside from a fire danger warning in the Northern Cape.

Prison that Thabo Bester escaped from to be taken over by government at cost of R50m

The Department of Correctional Service DCS) will be taking operational control of the prison where the infamous Thabo Bester escape occurred.

Bester escaped the Mangaung Correctional Centre (MCC) in 2022 but the transfer of custodianship had already been on the cards since 2021.

Picture: File.

DCS gave a presentation to parliament on Tuesday to outline their readiness to assume control of the facility.

Blame game heats up: Holomisa takes on Mapisa-Nqakula over remarks on judiciary

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa has slammed the former speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula for her comments on the judiciary.

Mapisa-Nqakula said her problems with the law came after she initiated a parliamentary inquiry into the theft on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm.

Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. Picture: Gallo Images / Beeld / Theana Breugem

She resigned from parliament earlier this year after a warrant for her arrest was issued concerning fraud and money laundering charges.

‘Pay back the money’: Malema wants Zuma’s Nkandla homestead attached to settle debt

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema wants former President Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla home attached over the money he allegedly owes the red berets.

There is bad blood between Malema and Zuma after several high-profile members left the EFF for Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.

EFF leader Julius Malema addressing supporters outside the ConCourt. Picture: X/@EFFSouthAfrica

Speaking outside the Constitutional Court on Tuesday, Malema told thousands of party supporters he would fight Zuma, including going after alleged unpaid debts.

CYBER ATTACKS: Sassa SRD grant beneficiaries IDs, permits and banking details may not be safe

A forensic investigation commissioned by the Department of Social Development has uncovered alarming security vulnerabilities in the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa)’s Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant system, potentially putting beneficiaries’ personal information at significant risk.

Masegare & Associates Incorporated, the investigative firm hired to examine the system, revealed critical security gaps that could expose sensitive data to potential cyber-attacks.

Picture: sassa.co.za

The investigators’ findings were presented in Parliament on Wednesday, after the Minister of Social Development Sisisi Tolashe recommended a comprehensive investigation of the SRD system and all other grant systems administered by Sassa, with the investigation to be completed within 30 days.

Tyla bags eight nominations at 2024 Billboard Music Awards

South African superstar Tyla continues to make waves on the global stage, achieving numerous musical milestones.

The 22-year-old Grammy Award-winning singer has scooped eight nominations at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs), which are set to be held in Los Angeles on 12 December.

Tyla scores multiple nominations at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards. Picture: Taylor Hill /Getty Images

Tyla is recognised in several prestigious categories, including Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Female Artist, and Top Afrobeats Artist.

