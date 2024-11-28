Top 10 stories of the day: EFF-MK violence on the way? | Black Friday tips | Tributes for TikTok’s ‘Teaboy’ after suicide

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, the EFF denies it is encouraging black-on-black violence between it and the MK party, notorious diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg revealed his extensive travels before defending his bail application in court, and the ANC Youth League president says he will ensure Cyril Ramaphosa will finish his term despite the Phala Phala debacle.

Also, tributes have poured in for a Grade 9 boy from Pretoria who became popular on social media for making tea. He committed suicide.

We also look at tips for smarter shopping on Black Friday, and how nine Springboks have been included in the Sharks side to play the Stormers in the first local URC derby.

News today 28 November

The weather service hasn’t issued any severe weather warnings except for extremely high fire danger conditions in the Northern Cape and Western Cape. Otherwise, expect warm to hot weather across South Africa. – Full weather forecast here.

EFF dismisses rivalry claims as Mpofu raises alarm on black-on-black violence

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have denied creating a fertile ground for political rivalry which could result in violence between pro-black political parties.

EFF leader Julius Malema has declared the MK party as the immediate enemy of the party; Picture: The Citizen

This comes after Dali Mpofu, the party’s former chairperson, spoke about tensions between the EFF and the Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) party and referred to the black-on-black violence in the late 80s.

Continue reading

Diamond dealer in court: Liebenberg reveals lavish travels, then pulls plug on bail

On Monday, the notorious diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg passionately defended himself in his bail application, vehemently denying the charges against him.

Louis Liebenberg testifies under oath in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Picture: Screengrab

The accused made a case for release, arguing that he poses no flight risk and is committed to cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

Continue reading

ANC Youth League president says Ramaphosa will finish term despite Phala Phala legal storm

The president of the ANC Youth League Collen Malatji says he is prepared to ensure that President Cyril Ramaphosa finishes his term as the country’s head of state.

ANC Youth League leader Collen Malatji. Picture: Twitter/@Collen_Malatji3

His remarks come after Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and African Transformation Movement (ATM) approached the Constitutional Court on Tuesday regarding the Section 89 report on the Phala Phala scandal.

Continue reading

Randfontein ‘tornado’: Dozens injured as clean-up operations continue [VIDEO]

Cleanup operations are continuing after at least 24 people were injured when a “tornado” struck Randfontein on the West Rand.

The South African Weather Services (Saws) is investigating claims that a tornado struck Randfontein. Picture: Screengrab

Gauteng disaster management spokesperson Tshepo Motlhale told The Citizen they are assessing the damage from the storm.

Continue reading

Without much incident? Issues that plagued this year’s matric exams

The 2024 National Senior Certificate (NSC) matric exams concluded with Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube describing the examination period as largely smooth, despite several notable irregularities.

Picture: iStock

An update on the completion of exams was delivered during a media briefing at Parliament in Cape Town, alongside Deputy Minister Dr Reginah Mhaule.

Continue reading

Pretoria school denies allegations of bullying as tributes pour in for TikTok’s ‘Teaboy’

TikTok has been flooded with tributes for Wessel Lourens, a high school pupil who died last week amid allegations of bullying.

Picture: Instagram/ hs_wonderboom.

The Grade 9 Hoërskool Wonderboom pupil’s death was confirmed by the school last week.

Continue reading

Women For Change submits Chris Brown petition to ministries with more than 50 000 signatures

Nearly two months after launching a petition against Chris Brown’s scheduled performance in South Africa, non-profit organisation Women For Change (WFC) has formally submitted the petition to the Home Affairs, and Sport, Arts, and Culture ministries with more than 50 000 signatures.

Women For Change (WFC) has formally submitted the petition to the Home Affairs and Sport, Arts, and Culture ministries with more than 50,000 signatures. Picture: Kayla DeLaura / Getty Images

“On 25 November, marking the start of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (GVB), we formally submitted our petition with 51,330 signatures to Big Concerts, the Minister of Home Affairs, and the Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture,” WFC Executive Director Sabrina Walter told The Citizen.

Continue reading

Black Friday: Must use tips for a smarter, safer shopping spree

With Black Friday just a few hours away, it’s a great time for deals, but it’s also a time when consumers need to be extra vigilant about security.

With spending top of mind on Black Friday, criminal activity tends to spike.Picture: iStock

Black Friday and the festive season are the biggest shopping events of the year, but consumers and busy retailers can become victims.

Continue reading

Kolisi leads star-studded Sharks against Stormers

Sharks boss John Plumtree has included nine Springboks in his starting team for Saturday’s highly-anticipated first local derby of the new United Rugby Championship season against the Stormers in Durban (5pm).

Siya Kolisi will lead the Sharks against the Stormers this Saturday. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Siya Kolisi, fresh off leading the Springboks to three wins during their tour of the UK this month, with victories against Scotland, England and Wales, will guide the Sharks from No 8, with Eben Etzebeth out of the match because of injury.

Continue reading

Three things we learned from Chiefs’ win over Richards Bay

Nasreddine Nabi gave opportunities to several, up to now, fringe players in the 2-1 Betway Premiership win over Richards Bay. Brandon Peterson, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Pule Mmodi and Ashley Du Preez all started a match for the first time this season.

Kaizer Chiefs’ Ashley Du Preez celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal against Richards Bay. Picture: Backpagepix

Peterson’s selection was because of an injury to Rwandan goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari. But he had also, like Mthethwa and Mmodi, impressed in a friendly tournament in Gqeberha during the international break.

Continue reading

Yesterday’s news recap

Read here: Govt takes over Bester escape prison | ‘Pay back the money’ | Tyla nominated for 8 Billboards