Top 10 stories of the day: Longwe Twala rearrested | Shauwn Mkhize’s home raided | ‘What’s my name?’ teacher goes viral

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, Longwe Twala, the son of veteran music producer Chicco Twala was arrested again, controversial businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize saw her home raided by Sars and police, and former SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana was granted bail in her fraud case.

In entertainment, e.tv’s soapie Scandal! has honoured crew member Gary Megit following his tragic death. Also, Miss South Africa Mia le Roux will not let her gowns meant for Miss Universe go to waste after missing the contest. She will wear them at the Cape Town Fashion Week.

In sport, Springbok prop Steven Kitshoff says he still has some way to go to recover after his surgery this week.

News today: 26 November

The weather service has warned of severe thunderstorms with hail and heavy winds in KwaZulu-Natal, fire danger in Limpopo and the Northern Cape, and a heatwave in Mpumalanga. – Full weather forecast here.

Longwe Twala rearrested

Longwe Twala, the son of veteran music producer Chicco Twala has been rearrested after failing to appear in court last month.

Rearrested Longwe Twala’s conditions of house arrest are reportedly strict. Photo. Tsheko Kabasia. © Sowetan

This was confirmed by the South African Police Service on Tuesday.

Sars and police raid Shauwn Mkhize’s home

South African Revenue Services (Sars) officials and police have reportedly raided the La Lucia, Durban, home of controversial businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize.

Businesswoman and TV star, Shauwn ‘MaMkhize’ Mkhize. Picture: Instagram/ @kwa_mammkhize

The raid took place on Tuesday afternoon, with locksmiths also at the scene.

Former SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana granted R20k bail after appearing on fraud charges

Yakhe Kwinana made an appearance in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Tuesday to face fraud charges.

Yakhe Kwinana at the State Capture hearings. Picture: File

Kwinana was the chairperson of South African Airways’ (SAA) audit committee. Her alleged offences are related to a contract she adjudicated in 2011.

Lusikisiki mass shooting suspects linked to ANC prominent politician’s murder

It has emerged that the Lusikisiki mass shooting suspects are linked to the murder of a prominent ANC member in the O.R Tambo region in the Eastern Cape.

Mzukisi Ndamase appears in the Lusikisiki Magistrate’s Court on 31 October 2024. Picture: X / @RSA_JCPS

The seven accused returned to the dock in the Lusikisiki Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday after abandoning their bail applications.

ANC MPs were not threatened to vote against Section 89 panel Phala Phala report – Ngcukaitobi

Advocate Thobeka Ngcukaitobi says its parliamentarians took a “pragmatic” decision by rejecting a Section 89 report which could have led to the impeachment of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The ANC in parliament voted against the adoption of a Section 89 report. Picture: Michel Bega

Ngcukaitobi was representing the ANC in a legal battle over Parliament’s decision to not adopt the report on a robbery at Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in February 2020.

WATCH: ‘Hello ma’am, what’s my name?’ – SA teacher captures hearts with viral video

Remembering pupils’ names as a teacher can be a daunting task.

Teacher Jennifer Norman: Picture: Screengrab of video.

These moments can also play out when you meet people, and it can create awkward moments when you see them in public and can’t remember who they are despite meeting them before.

‘Scandal!’ mourns tragic loss: Crew member Gary Megit dies after on-set accident

Popular e.tv’s soapie Scandal! has honoured crew member Gary Megit following his tragic death in an on-set accident.

Gary Megit, a vision controller, was injured while the crew was helping to move a section of the Scandal! set. Picture: Facebook/Gary Megit

In a heartfelt post on its official social media platforms, the show expressed shock and deep sadness over his passing.

Not wasting a good outfit: Mia le Roux to wear gowns meant for Miss Universe at Cape Town Fashion Week

If Miss South Africa Mia le Roux had fears of wasting her good outfit meant for the Miss Universe contest on an insignificant day, after withdrawing from the competition.

Miss SA Mia Le Roux will participate at this year’s Cape Town Fashion Week. Picture: Supplied (SJ van Zyl)

Those fears were shrunk by the opportunity to wear the gown at the Cape Town Fashion Week (CTFW).

Two-time World Cup-winning prop Steven Kitshoff’s playing future remains in the balance, following his picking up a serious neck injury and undergoing surgery this week.

Steven Kitshoff at last year’s World Cup. Picture: Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images

The 32-year-old who has played 83 Tests for the Boks since making his debut in 2016 shared an update on his injury following surgery. Kitshoff picked up the injury earlier this year while playing for Western Province, ironically in a return match after a lengthy outing due to a knee problem, and didn’t feature at all in the Rugby Championship and end of year UK tour.

Msimango believes Polokwane double-header can spark Chiefs into life

Kaizer Chiefs defender Given Msimango believes playing two games in quick succession this week could give Amakhosi the momentum they need to spark their season into top gear.

Given Msimango hopes facing Richards Bay and Royal AM can give Chiefs some momentum. Picture: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

Amakhosi’s campaign thus far has been stop-start, both in terms of results and matches. Nasreddine Nabi’s side did not play in the MTN8. And they were knocked out of the Carling Knockout at the quarterfinal stage by Mamelodi Sundowns.

