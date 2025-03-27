Top 10 stories of the day: Bozell named SA ambassador | Clash over farm murder stats | Covid lockdown 5 years later

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes two suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting of community safety patrollers in Soshanguve, Gauteng.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the United States’ (US) decision to cut aid funding to South Africa as a “wake-up call” for the country to develop its own capabilities.

Furthermore, the South African Football Association (Safa) have been forced to delay the payment of salaries to their employees in March.

Weather tomorrow: 28 March 2025

The weather service warns of severe thunderstorms, flooding and damaging winds in parts of the Eastern Cape, as well as disruptive rainfall in parts of North West, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal. Fire danger conditions are also expected in the Northern Cape. Full weather forecast here.

IT’S OFFICIAL! Trump appoints Leo Brent Bozell III as ambassador to SA

US President Donald Trump has officially appointed Leo Brent Bozell III as ambassador to South Africa.

The conservative Bozell III takes over from Reuben Brigety who resigned late last year.

Leo Brent Bozell III has been appointed by Donald Trump as US ambassador to South Africa. (Kris Connor / Getty Images)

Trump posted the announcement on his Truth social media platform on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa warns of scheme by water mafia

President Cyril Ramaphosa has raised alarm over a sinister trend in South Africa’s water sector: criminal networks allegedly sabotaging water infrastructure to create business opportunities for illegal water trucking.

In an address at the Water and Sanitation Indaba in Midrand on Thursday, Ramaphosa alleged that dodgy business people orchestrated a calculated scheme to undermine municipal water services.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

“There are people who make it their business to go and cut water lines, to create businesses for themselves so that they can cut water in trucks and tanks to our people,” he said.

Ntshavheni says AfriForum admitted farm murder stats are accurate, Kriel accuses her of lying

Lobby group AfriForum has allegedly conceded that the statistics on farm murder in South Africa are accurate, according to Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

This follows a recent meeting between AfriForum, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, and the South African Police Service (Saps) officials after the organisation initially rejected the police’s third-quarter crime statistics.

Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. Picture: GCIS

AfriForum had argued that farm murders — especially those involving farm owners — were under-reported.

WATCH: ANC caucus leader leaves for the DA

The City of Cape Town council chamber descended into disorder after the explosive revelation that ANC caucus leader Banele Majingo resigned from his party and joined the DA.

Majingo stunned fellow councillors when he announced his resignation on Thursday.

Pictures: The Citizen/Michel Bega and @Our_DA/Twitter

The council briefly adjourned after the announcement.

“After careful consideration, I have come to realise that my personal values and principles are now more aligned with those of the Democratic Alliance (DA),” Majingo said.

Covid lockdown 5 years later: SA will be worse off if another pandemic hits – expert

South Africa will likely be “worse off” if another pandemic like the deadly Covid-19 outbreak hits the country, according to Professor Shabir Madhi.

Thursday, 27 March, marks exactly five years since President Cyril Ramaphosa placed the nation under a strict lockdown in 2020 to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

The Covid-19 virus. Picture: iStock

Who could forget the family meetings when Covid-19 arrived in South Africa, with Ramaphosa beginning his address with the famous words: “My fellow South Africans… “

