Top 10 stories of the day: Load shedding is back | 4 officers granted bail in ‘Tiger’ escape | Tshego Gaelae wins Mrs World

News today includes Eskom has announced that it will be implementing stage 3 load shedding from 5pm on Friday until Sunday night midnight to replenish power reserves.

Meanwhile, four police officers arrested in connection with the escape of illegal mining kingpin James “Tiger” Tsoaeli in Stilfontein, North West, have been granted bail.

Furthermore, South African beauty queen and newly crowned Mrs World 2025, Tshego Gaelae, has made history by becoming the first black woman to win the title since its inception 40 years ago.

Load shedding is back as Eskom imposes stage 3 power cuts from 5pm on Friday [VIDEO]

Eskom has announced that it will be implementing stage 3 load shedding from 5pm on Friday until Sunday night midnight to replenish power reserves.

Eskom said it will provide another update on Sunday.

Photo: iStock

Minister of Electricity Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said the country has been hit by a “perfect storm”.

Court dismisses MK party’s bid to stop SABC using ‘GNU’ term

The Johannesburg High Court has dismissed the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party’s bid to invalidate the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC)’s use of the term “Government of National Unity” (GNU) with costs.

On Friday, the court ruled that it lacks the jurisdiction to bar the public broadcaster from using the term.

MK party leader Jacob Zuma looks on during a press conference in Sandton, Johannesburg on 22 August 2024. Picture: Emmanuel Croset / AFP

“This is not a constitutional matter, and it is not one where the court has jurisdiction. Furthermore, the CEO simply does not have the power which the applicants seek to invoke,” Judge Denise Carol Fisher wrote in her electronic judgement.

Stilfontein: Four cops granted bail after illegal mining kingpin escape as more zama zamas resurface

Four police officers arrested in connection with the escape of illegal mining kingpin James “Tiger” Tsoaeli in Stilfontein, North West, have been granted bail.

Tsoaeli resurfaced from a shaft at the Buffelsfontein Gold Mine on 15 January during a government-sanctioned rescue mission to retrieve illegal miners, known as zama zamas.

A South African Police Services (Saps) vehicle is parked near the mine shaft in Stilfontein on 17 November 2024. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP

The site comprises three main entry and exit points: Margaret Shaft, Buffelsfontein Shaft 10, and Buffelsfontein Shaft 11.

Lamola warns attacks on SA soldiers in DRC a potential ‘war crime’ [VIDEO]

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola has met with his Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) counterpart to address the escalating hostilities between the DRC and Rwanda, which have also caused a diplomatic spat.

Three South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers were killed on Monday in a mortar bomb attack near the Goma airport, while nine others died in combat near Sake last week.

Minister Ronald Lamola Picture. Facebook/Dirco

While Lamola warned that escalating hostilities between the DRC and Rwanda could spiral into a full-scale regional war, he said the SA government is pushing for a ceasefire agreement.

WATCH: SA’s Tshego Gaelae becomes first black woman to win Mrs World

South African beauty queen and newly crowned Mrs World 2025, Tshego Gaelae, has made history by becoming the first black woman to win the title since its inception 40 years ago.

Gaelae is the second South African to win Mrs World, following Candice Abrahams, who claimed the title in 2016.

Tshego Gaelae during the Mrs South Africa crowning in 2024. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The 2025 Mrs World competition was held in Las Vegas, United States, this week, on 29 and 30 January.

