Top 10 stories of the day: ANC to charge Tony Yengeni | What to expect from Matric results | Stealing ashes for nyaope?

In today’s news, the African National Congress (ANC) has confirmed that it will be taking action against member Tony Yengeni over his criticism of party president Cyril Ramaphosa.

With just over a week to go until matrics get their exam results, an education expert weighs in on what we can expect when Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube takes to the podium.

Also, Kaizer Chiefs have just lost another match and are looking to the transfer market for assistance.

Weather tomorrow: 7 January 2025

The South African Weather Service warned that heavy rain will continue to fall in the central and eastern parts of the country on Tuesday.

A strong warning for disruptive rain and flooding has been issued for Northern KwaZulu-Natal, with similar conditions forecast in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, and Limpopo.

ANC to charge Tony Yengeni, those who negatively tweet about party ‘after taking something at 2am’

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has announced the party will charge Tony Yengeni for negative comments he has made about the leadership of the party.

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula during a media briefing on 6 January 2024. Picture: Fikile Mbalula/X

Yengeni has highly criticised Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC presidency, having previously called for him to step down.

In December, he commented on Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala saga, saying, “Stashing, millions of undeclared US dollars in your couches is not legal in South Africa”.

Matric results: Expect a ‘slight improvement’ from some provinces

Having completed their final National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations in November 2024, matriculants will receive their results next week.

NSC matric certificate. Picture: Supplied.

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube is set to announce the results in Pretoria on 13 January. Students can expect the official release of their results on 14 January.

Speaking to The Citizen, education expert Hendrick Makaneta said that he is ”optimistic” about the 2024 matric exam results.

Nyaope addicts stealing ashes at Kempton Park cemetery? Officials say maybe not

The destruction of memorials to the deceased has caused anger over the abhorrent level of disrespect.

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

The Wall of Remembrance at Bredell Cemetery near Kempton Park had most of the plaques and stone markings smashed while most were celebrating the turn of the year.

Blame had initially been pointed at nyaope addicts, but those who have kept an eye on the premises in recent years say it may not be the case.

Two-pot retirement system: People taken aback by amount of tax

Pension fund members were taken aback by the amount of tax they had to pay when they accessed their retirement savings under the two-pot retirement system, calling the system unfair because the South African Revenue Service (Sars) took it all while they just got poorer.

Picture: iStock

They could access the savings pot of their retirement savings under the two-pot retirement system since it was implemented in September last year if they unexpectedly needed cash for financial relief due to emergencies or unplanned expenses, such as medical costs or education fees.

Embattled Chiefs ‘working hard’ to bring in new players

Coach Nasreddine Nabi says Kaizer Chiefs are working as hard as possible to bring in new transfers in January.

Nasreddine Nabi says Kaizer Chiefs are working hard to get new players. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Chiefs were beaten for the fourth time this season in the Betway Premiership on Sunday, when they went down 1-0 to Cape Town City at the Cape Town Stadium.

