Top 10 stories of the day: ‘Save ANC from toxic coalitions’ | M23 rebels in SA | End of the Bomb Squad?

Mpumalanga ANC chairperson Mandla Ndlovu says the ANC is under siege by toxic coalition partners in government.

M23 rebel members were in attendance at a peace conference this weekend, where Ronald Lamola was the keynote speaker – all under the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation’s nose.

Could we see the end of the Springboks’ famous “Bomb Squad”? Coach Rassie Erasmus may have given us a glimpse into the future at Eden Park.

‘Save the ANC from the toxic coalition governments’ – Mpumalanga chairperson

Mpumalanga ANC chairperson Mandla Ndlovu says the ANC is under siege by toxic coalition partners in government.

He said party members should campaign hard to make sure that the ANC has an overwhelming majority in most municipalities after next year’s local government elections.

ANC headquarters, Chief Albert Luthuli House, in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega

Ndlovu was speaking at the regional elective conference in Ehlanzeni on Saturday.

The family of slain e-hailing driver Mthokozisi Mvelase said they have lost faith in the country’s law enforcement agencies.

During Mthokozisi’s funeral on Saturday one of his relatives Lucky Mvelase said the family has not been updated on investigations into Mthokozisi’s death since the incident occurred last month.

“I was in Johannesburg, where Mthokozisi was attacked. I noticed that there are cameras close to the scene where the incident occurred. But they have not told us what is on the footage, we do not know anything.”

Ronald Lamola denies knowing M23 rebels were in SA for peace event — report

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola has denied any knowledge that M23 members would be in attendance of a peace conference where he was a keynote speakers.

The Thabo Mbeki Foundation this weekend hosted the second African Peace and Security Dialogue at Mount Grace in Magaliesburg.

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola. Picture: X / @RonaldLamola

In attendance were dignitaries from across the continent who took part in discussions on how to foster peace across Africa.

OPINION: Why I have no sympathy for politicians who think their lives are at risk

When the mayor of Ekurhuleni, Nkosindiphile Xhakaza, reported to a parliamentary committee that senior city officials face serious threats, I struggled to feel sympathy.

After all, he’s deployed by the ANC, the very party that’s broken so many of the systems developed to protect him and his team. Of course, not all party members are complicit in the social breakdown, but the response is as frightening as the problem.

The establishment of a political killings task team? Yeah, we have a whole police service and National Prosecuting Authority, but what we need to do is establish something new to protect the politicians.

Supposedly, it’s only when the politicians suffer that we should look into South Africa’s problems.

End of the ‘bomb squad’? Rassie impressed with 5-3 bench split despite All Blacks defeat

The famed Springbok “bomb squad” could be in jeopardy after coach Rassie Erasmus praised the impact of their subs, and the 5-3 bench split, after their 24-17 Rugby Championship defeat to the All Blacks at Eden Park on Saturday.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has plenty to think about ahead of their second match against the All Blacks in Wellington this coming weekend. Picture: Phil Walter/Getty Images

Over the past seven years under Erasmus, the Bok powerhouse forward dominated bench has become a staple of the team, with them going with a 6-2 split of forwards to backs on most occasions, while also dipping into the 7-1 split a number of times.

