Top 10 stories of the day: Actress Michelle Botes has died | Bavuma says Proteas must up their game | Body of missing toddler found

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In this news update, South African actress Michelle Botes, known for her inspirational dedication to her craft, has passed away at 63 after battling cancer. Tributes poured in, highlighting her impact on those around her.

Furthermore, Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, is pressing ahead with implementing the Bela Act despite criticism from Sadtu. The union has questioned her stance on the act, with some even demanding her dismissal.

News recap: 21 December 2024

‘South Africa has lost an icon’: Actress Michelle Botes has died

Michelle Botes during the Saftas on 10 May 2012 in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

South African actress Michelle Botes died on Saturday morning after battling cancer.

She was 63 years old.

Botes’ talent agency, Oh Talent Management, confirmed the news on social media.

“It was an honour knowing you over this past year. Your commitment to your craft was inspirational. You had a light inside you that was felt by all who were around you. Deepest condolences to your nearest and dearest,” it said on Instagram.

Continue reading here.

Finally, Gwarube takes charge of Bela Act amid Sadtu criticism

Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube. Picture: Gallo Images / Lefty Shivambu

Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube said she would lead the implementation of the Basic Education Amendments Laws (Bela) Act.

She briefed the media on Saturday afternoon.

Gwarube had been criticised by the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) for what has been perceived as a negative attitude towards the act.

There were even calls for her to be fired after she boycotted the signing of the Bela bill in September.

Continue reading here.

‘Not close to where we want to be’: Bavuma says Proteas must up their game

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma admits his team have not been at their best this week, as they look to hit back against Pakistan in the third and final ODI at the Wanderers on Sunday.

Having won the preceding T20 series against Pakistan, the Proteas lost the ODI series this week after going down in the first two matches.

While they were battling injuries and trying to manage and rotate players ahead of the Test series against Pakistan starting next week, Bavuma said they were eager to produce a better all-around performance in the dead rubber Pink Day match.

Continue reading here.

Body of missing toddler found in river near Hartbeespoort Dam

Picture: Supplied by NSRI

The body of a missing toddler has been recovered from a river near the Hartbeespoort Dam.

The two-year-old boy went missing on Thursday afternoon while playing in the area of Eeladsfontein, Tshwane. He was next to a subsidiary river that leads to Hartbeespoort Dam.

Continue reading here.

The VW Touareg R-Line clad in Pure White paintwork. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

It’s hard to believe that it has been two decades since the VW Touareg was introduced locally.

The television ad of a father taking his estranged teenage son on an epic road-trip to bond to the tune of Arno Carstens’ Another Universe still makes this writer think about those visuals whenever he hears the song. That is so long ago that that laaitie probably has a teenage laaitie of own in real life now.

A lot has changed in the Volkswagen stable since 2004 as more T-model SUVs have spawned than tadpoles in a roadside puddle after heavy rains. But the Touareg, bolstered by its racing version bagging four Dakar Rally titles in its early days, is still the crown jewel in Wolfsburg’s portfolio. It not only heads the family of T-something SUVs, but their entire product line-up.

Continue reading here.

