Two killed, 19 injured in mass crash on M4 in KZN

Emergency teams said that multiple vehicles were involved.

Two people have been confirmed dead and 19 others injured following a major crash on the M4 between Umdloti and Westbrook in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday morning.

According to IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick, emergency teams from multiple services responded to the scene shortly after the crash was reported.

“IPSS Medical Rescue and various other services are currently on the scene of a mass casualty accident on the M4 between Umdloti and Westbrook,” Meyrick said.

Emergency response

Meyrick confirmed that at least two people had died as a result of the accident, while 19 others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

“Reports are that there are at least two deceased and 19 injured on Tuesday morning,” she said.

Meyrick urged motorists to exercise caution and plan for delays.

“Traffic is flowing although slowly. We urge motorists to travel with caution and allow extra travel time and consider using alternative routes at this time,” she said.

While details surrounding the cause of the crash are still unclear, emergency teams have indicated that multiple vehicles were involved.

This is a developing story.

