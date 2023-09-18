At least 7 people killed in weekend tavern shootings

In two separate incidents, unknown assailants unleashed a hail of bullets on patrons who were visiting taverns.

At least one person lost their life, while 15 others sustained injuries during a tavern shooting in KaNyamazane, located just outside Mbombela in Mpumalanga, this past Sunday.

Authorities have initiated a manhunt for two individuals believed to be linked to the incident.

According to the provincial police spokesperson, Donald Mdhluli, the police are diligently pursuing a case of murder and multiple counts of attempted murder as they endeavour to piece together the grim puzzle of events that unfolded on that fateful Sunday evening.

Motives

As of now, the motives behind the shooting remain a mystery.

Meanwhile, the East Rand community in Johannesburg was left shaken after another tragic incident just the day before in Daveyton, situated in the Ekurhuleni region of the Gauteng province.

According to reports, on Saturday night, assailants unleashed a hail of bullets on patrons seated outside a tavern. The ensuing carnage left six men dead and one individual seriously injured.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi stated: “The circumstances that led to the shooting are unknown at this stage, and no suspects have been arrested as yet. It is alleged that the victims were sitting outside a tavern when a group of unknown men came from nowhere and started shooting at the victims. Six were declared dead on the scene, while one was taken to the hospital.”

In response to the incident, Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela confirmed that he has mobilised additional resources to apprehend the attackers and bring them to justice.

Common occurrence

As investigations into both incidents intensify, law enforcement agencies are urging the public to come forward with any information that could aid in solving these cases.

“The police are calling on anyone with knowledge of these events to contact the Crime Stop line at 08600-10111 or to anonymously report tips through the MySAPS app. All information received will be handled with the utmost confidentiality,” Mdhluli said.

Tavern-related shootings have increasingly become a recurring issue in South Africa, as liquor establishments are prominently featured as primary locations for contact crimes in the country’s most recent crime statistics.