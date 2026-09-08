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UK murder fugitive Ndodana Tshuma pleads guilty to firearm charge in Johannesburg

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By Enkosi Selane

Journalist

3 minute read

8 September 2026

02:13 pm

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Tshuma is wanted in the United Kingdom in connection with the deaths of his wife and daughters.

British-Zimbabwean Triple-Murder Suspect Returns To Court

Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma appears at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court for murder and extradition case on August 27, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Tshuma is reportedly accused of killing his wife and two children at their home in Bedfordshire before fleeing. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)

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Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, 45, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The plea followed a section 105A agreement between the state and the defence.

According to police, Tshuma was found with a gun and ammunition that he had bought in South Africa after his arrest in Kensington, Johannesburg, on 10 July.

Tshuma pleaded guilty to all four counts relating to the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He also pleaded guilty to an additional charge of contravening the Immigration Act, after allegedly entering South Africa illegally while wanted in the UK.

Wanted over family deaths in the UK

Tshuma is wanted in the UK in connection with the deaths of his wife, Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, 42, and their daughters, Natalie, 15, and Nala, five.

The three were found with fatal head injuries at their home in Great Denham, near Bedford, on 7 July.

Authorities said Tshuma had left the UK two days before the bodies were discovered.

He has not yet been convicted of any charge relating to the deaths.

Sentencing warning and extradition ahead

At an earlier appearance, the court had already outlined what a conviction on the firearm charge could mean for Tshuma.

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“We submit that, in the court’s conviction of possessing a firearm, the court is obligated to sentence you to 15 years’ imprisonment if this is your first offence,” the magistrate said.

“If it is your second offence, the court is obligated to sentence you to 20 years’ direct imprisonment. If it is your third offence, the court is obliged to sentence you to 25 years’ direct imprisonment.”

South African prosecutors have said their investigation is complete and the state’s extradition request from the UK, covering three counts of murder, is ready to proceed.

Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi confirmed Tshuma will be extradited to the UK once the necessary paperwork is finalised.

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