Mpumalanga Crime Stats: Robbery plunges, murder and rape surge

MEC warns crime stats must be treated as 'an instrument of accountability, not a public relations scoreboard'.

Mpumalanga’s first‑quarter crime statistics for 2026-27 reveal sharp declines in robbery and burglary but troubling increases in murder and rape, prompting MEC Jackie Macie to warn that the figures must be treated as “an instrument of accountability, not a public‑relations scoreboard”.

Releasing the figures in Mbombela on Tuesday, 8 September 2026, Macie said: “Behind every number is a victim, a family and a community.”

Progress

“We will therefore recognise progress without exaggeration and confront deterioration without denial.

“Progress must be recognised, weaknesses must be confronted, and every intervention must be measured by whether our people are safer,” he stressed.

Crime stats

The numbers show that aggravated robbery fell by 25% to 1,302 cases, outperforming the national decline of 14.7%. Business burglary dropped by 15.7%, while Nkangala District recorded a 7.8% reduction across key categories.

“These gains support household security, business confidence and the broader provincial economy,” Macie said.

Murder

But murder rose by 14 cases compared to the same quarter last year, while reported rape increased by 4.5% to 701 cases.

“Those figures prevent us from presenting an uncomplicated success story,” Macie admitted. He promised intensified command review of murder, rape, attempted murder and assault, adding: “Every increase must trigger a precinct‑level plan based on location, weapon, victim‑perpetrator relationship and repeat‑offender patterns.”

New appointment

Welcoming newly appointed Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nkankoane Apaphia Modise, Macie highlighted her 37 years of policing experience, particularly in family violence and sexual offences.

“You inherit a province that has demonstrated its capacity to reduce serious crime, but which continues to face stubborn and emerging threats,” he said, pledging full support for decisive, ethical leadership.

Priority threats

Macie identified priority threats including gender‑based violence, illegal mining, extortion, gangsterism and liquor‑related violence.

He also issued a direct warning: “No gang, extortion network, illegal‑mining syndicate, violent offender or corrupt official may exercise parallel authority over any community in Mpumalanga.”

Elections

He said the approaching local government elections, matric examinations and festive season require one integrated provincial safety posture.

Political competition must never become intimidation or violence; every party must campaign lawfully, and every voter must participate freely.

“Saps [South African Police Service], public-order policing, crime intelligence, municipalities and electoral authorities must maintain a joint risk picture and act impartially against threats to democratic participation. At the same time, vulnerable examination centres, papers, learners and educators must be protected through joint school-safety and rapid-response plans,” he said.

Communities

Macie urged communities to work with police, saying the state “will not surrender a single community”.

“We will consolidate what works, correct what fails and advance with discipline until every person in Mpumalanga is safe – and feels safe,” Macie said.