Uproar over billing of levy court rules unlawful

Tshwane residents face R194 monthly bills for a cleansing levy ruled unlawful, while the city plans to appeal, angering taxpayers and opposition parties.

The City of Tshwane was under fire again after residents complained about being billed for a cleansing levy, despite the High Court in Pretoria ruling it was unlawful last month.

The city implemented a mandatory monthly levy of R194.37 (excluding VAT) on approximately 260 000 households and businesses in July – and spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the city intends to appeal the ruling, subject to final consideration.

Freedom Front Plus Tshwane councillor Mari Joubert said it was unacceptable that the city continues to bill residents the cleaning charge.

Unacceptable that city contiues to bill residents cleaning charge

“Despite a court ruling on 31 July, setting aside the charge, the metro still issued bills on 1 September, charging residents R194 per month. The charge, originally introduced to maintain landfill sites and clean streets, was ruled unlawful. In addition, the metro was held liable for the legal costs of its unsuccessful appeal against AfriForum’s case,” Joubert said.

The city’s conduct amounts to blatant contempt of court while demonstrating a lack of respect for taxpayers and mismanagement, she said.

“The mayor, Nasiphi Moya, and the city manager, Johann Mettler, who was previously found guilty of contempt of court in another case, show no desire to comply with the law.”

ALSO READ: Tshwane delays reopening of public pools ‘due to unforeseen challenges’

Joubert has urged residents who received bills with the unlawful charge to contact their local FF Plus councillor.

“The party has already investigated to determine whether the charge has been widely implemented and will obtain legal advice to compel the city to correct the bills.”

DA Tshwane caucus spokesperson Jacqui Uys said the city seems to be ignoring the outcome of the courts.

City ignoring outcome of courts – DA Tshwane

“Just as they ignored the input of the residents of Tshwane during the public participation process and the calls of the DA, even before the draft budget was tabled.

“The DA is submitting questions to the mayor to ask why this is implemented and why the city is insisting on using residents as cash cows,” Uys said.

DA Tshwane caucus leader Cilliers Brink said the city was sending the wrong message to potential investors.

ALSO READ: Give me five years and I’ll turn Tshwane around – ex-mayor Brink

Leave to appeal the ruling of the city’s cleansing levy as illegal did not stop the city from billing its residents, Brink said.

“We will be asking the mayor and city manager why they were not complying with the court order and what the reason was.

“Ironically, the mayor will be convening an investors’ summit and that’s the worst message you can give to investors.”

House not in order

Brink said the city’s house was not in order.

“Taxes are imposed on residents and businesses that cannot be explained in court of law, how the tariff is structured and how it benefited the cleaning of the city,” he said.

“That levy was simply charged to fill the gap in the city’s finances,” Brink said.

NOW READ: The 5 places Tshwane is banking on to help with the city’s revival