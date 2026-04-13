Vulnerable scammed as ‘municipality becomes hub of fraud’

Scam: duo apparently lure victims with jobs, tender promises

A Limpopo couple face more than 60 fraud charges for allegedly cashing in millions of rands by promising business people tenders and job seekers municipal positions.

In one of their alleged shenanigans, Petro Mongwe and Shamla Malatji duped owners of security companies to pay a tender facilitation fee of more than R1 million for a security tender at the Thulamela local municipality.

The pair are also accused of defrauding their victims by taking their money and promising them jobs at the different municipalities in the province.

Mongwe and Malatjie appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court last week and are expected to appear again on April 20 for a formal bail application.

Fraudulent security tender

South African Police Service sources confirmed the alleged fraud but declined to comment as they were not authorised to talk to the media.

According to a police docket seen by The Citizen, “Mongwe pretended to be employed under the Thulamela local municipality, and approached a Mr Tau of MMP Security and asked him to get another partner who has a security company, as he wants to award them a security tender amounting to more than R400 000.

“Tau pulled out of the deal and a Mr Mthombeni of Gija security and projects continued to make a payment of R1 846 900 into the accused account over two months, which was transferred into his wife’s two Hollywoodbets accounts and made it look like they got the money from gambling.

“They are charged with 60 counts of fraud and money laundering,” the document read.

Woman defrauded of R150 000

Mongwe is also accused of defrauding a woman from Nkowankowa in Tzaneen of R150 000 after promising her a job at the local municipality.

In an interview with The Citizen, the woman, who asked not to be named, fearing reprisals, said: “I have seen Mongwe on several occasions passing by my workplace.

“Last year, he asked me if I needed a job at the municipality, which is situated next to the shop where I am employed.

“When I agreed, he asked for my contact details and started contacting me. In March, he started demanding money, saying he needed to share it with some of his superiors, who are responsible for recruitment.

“I have sent him R150 000. I took all my investments, savings, bank loans and got an extra R7 000 from a loan shack and gave it to him.”

“After realising he was a fraudster, I approached community leaders to report the matter before approaching the police.

“When he heard I was on my way to the police station, he phoned me and asked me not to open a case.

“He kept calling me even after the case was opened and asked to meet me so that he could give me my money, but I refused and told him to transfer it.

“All I need is my money back. I will be happy if the authorities can sell his property so we can get our money back. I wanted to use the money to build a house but now that dream has been ruined.”

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba did not respond to questions regarding the matter.

‘Municipality slowly becoming a hub of fraud’

Prof Witness Maluleke, a senior criminologist at the University of Limpopo, said many desperate emerging and new entrant companies in need of tender awards and quick money will continue to fall victim to this kind of scam.

“We have witnessed cases of this nature in Thulamela.

“This municipality is slowly becoming a hub of fraud, with residents lured and targeted.

“We do not have effective mechanisms to eradicate this scourge, it is a quick money, attracting many perpetrators.

“People should be cautious and vigilant.”