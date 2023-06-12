Wadeville licensing centre temporarily closed after earthquake damage

By Faizel Patel

The Wadeville licensing testing centre in Ekurhuleni has been temporarily closed after the building was damaged by the earthquake.

South Africans were awoken to a powerful 4.4 magnitude earthquake on Sunday, which was felt across large parts of Gauteng, particularly on the East Rand.

Epicentre

According to Council for Geoscience (CGS), the epicentre was located in the Boksburg area a few kilometres outside East Rand Proprietary Mine.

While there were no injuries of death reported, some buildings sustained damages from the earthquake.

Alternative centres

Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson Katlego Mphahlele said the public can utilise other centres for licencing services.

“The Wadeville licensing testing based in the Germiston area is temporarily closed, due to the earth tremor that caused damage to the infrastructure, that occurred in the early hours of Sunday 11 June 2023.

“Members of the public that seek to utilise the licensing services are urged to use alternative centres,” she said.

Alberton Licensing (Corner Bosworth Street and Dan Jacobs Street, Alrode, Alberton)

Bedfordview MVRA Vehicle Licensing (1 Hawley Road)

Bedfordview Learner and Driver Testing DLTC (46 Nicol Road)

Boksburg Licensing (74 Reservoir Road, Boksburg)

Other damages

On Sunday, the City of Ekurhuleni’s emergency services (EMS) confirmed they responded to an incident at Bedfordview Shopping Centre.

“On our arrival, we found that the ceiling had basically collapsed and, for safety reasons, we had to evacuate everyone. The owner [was told] to close up so structural engineers can come and do some inspection before they can start operating,” Ekurhuleni EMS spokesperson William Ntladi said.

Relief to communties

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Gauteng has called on the provincial government and municipalities in areas hit by the earthquake to provide immediate intervention and relief to the communities.

The EFF said it has taken note of the earthquake and impact it may have in various areas.

“While there is no reported casualty, the damage caused is devastating, especially for the already socially and economically struggling and destitute people of Gauteng.

