Weather update: Thunderstorms and extreme heat forecasted across multiple provinces for Saturday

Here's what weather you can expect on Saturday.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 27 January.

The weather service has warned of severe thunderstorms with possible heavy downpours, damaging winds and large amounts of small hail leading to localised flooding in five provinces and persistent uncomfortable and hot conditions in three provinces. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 27 January

A yellow level two warning of severe thunderstorms with possible heavy downpours, damaging winds, and large amounts of small hail leading to localised flooding of susceptible low-lying areas and bridges, localised disruption for high-sided vehicles, as well as localised disruption to services, has been issued for the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the southern parts of Limpopo, the extreme north-eastern parts of the North-West province, the extreme eastern parts of the Free State, as well as the central and northern parts of Gauteng.

Fire danger

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Nama Khoi Local Municipality and Kamiesberg Local Municipality of the Northern Cape as well as the Laingsburg Local Municipality and Breede Valley Local Municipality of the Western Cape.

Advisories

Saws has issued a warning of extremely hot conditions expected over Kamiesberg Local Municipality in the Northern Cape, parts of Cape Winelands District Municipality, Central and Little Karoo of the Western Cape, and Dr Beyers Naudé Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape.

Extremely uncomfortable and very hot conditions are also expected in places over the Western Cape, excluding the coastal areas, as well as the interior of the Namakwa District Municipality in the Northern Cape.

Meanwhile, a heatwave with persistently high temperatures will continue over the western parts of Chris Hani District Municipality, Dr Beyers Naudé Local Municipality, Blue Crane Route Local Municipality, and Raymond Local Municipality.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 27 January

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate partly cloudy and warm conditions with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the north where it will be hot.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect hot weather in the lowveld, otherwise partly cloudy and warm conditions with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers over the highveld and escarpment areas.

Limpopo:

The day will be hot in the south-western bushveld, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the lowveld.

North-West province:

A day of partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions awaits the residents of the North West province, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can see partly cloudy and warm to hot weather with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the extreme east.

Northern Cape:

There will be morning fog along the coast where it will be cool; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, but very hot in places over the interior, with isolated showers and thundershowers scattered in the extreme north.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy conditions with morning fog patches along the west coast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, but very hot in places over the Little Karoo.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Conditions are expected to be fine and hot but warm along the coast, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers over the north-eastern interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Residents can look forward to fine and hot conditions, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme north-east. It will be scattered in the west.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.