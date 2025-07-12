‘We’re not always what we claim to be’: Ramaphosa takes dig at SA’s politicians during Mabuza’s funeral

Speaking at David Mabuza’s funeral, president said the country’s leaders need to be more ‘selfless’.

President Cyril Ramaphosa during the funeral of former deputy president David Mabuza at Hoërskool Bergvlam, Mbombela, Mpumalanga, on 12 July 2025. Picture: GCIS

South Africa’s politicians must use former deputy president David Mabuza’s funeral as an opportunity to reflect on their roles, says President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa delivered a eulogy at Mabuza’s funeral in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, on Saturday.

“The sad and untimely passing of our fellow comrade is a time for the leaders of this country to reflect,” he said.

‘Personal ambition prioritised over collective progress’ – Ramaphosa

The president said South Africa’s leaders are “not always what we claim to be”.

“Too many of us often say ‘yes, we are honest in what we say’, but in the end become less honest in what we do,” he said.

“Too often, personal ambition takes precedence over collective progress. Too often, our words sow division.

“If we are serious about building something greater than ourselves, be it a movement, be it a community, or be it a nation, we must begin with humility.”

Ramaphosa said South Africa’s leaders must have commitment and be prepared to sacrifice.

“We must ask not just what we are fighting against, but we must ask what we are building towards.”

He seemed to take a dig at politicians prioritising their own interests.

“We need to let our selflessness be more than just sentiment. It should be action.”

Mabuza ‘wanted unity’ in ANC

He said Mabuza sought to unite the ANC.

“At the time when there was disunity in the African National Congress, DD Mabuza sought to unite the ANC.

“So, with this passing, we have lost a great leader. DD Mabuza has left a void.”

After his death, Mabuza was remembered as playing a pivotal role in getting Ramaphosa elected as president in 2017.

He has been credited with potentially saving the country by switching his allegiance from the RET faction backing Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to Ramaphosa’s Thuma Mina campaign.

Ramaphosa said ANC members need to honour Mabuza by emulating him.

“We need to honour him, but honour him correctly by emulating him, by doing what he did to be Mr Unity.”

