WSAR rescues Stellenbosch student after slipping 4m on wet rock

A 20-year-old student was rescued by helicopter from Second Waterfall Ravine after slipping on wet rock and falling about four metres.

A Stellenbosch University student was rescued by helicopter after falling approximately four metres on wet rock at Second Waterfall Ravine in Jonkershoek Nature Reserve on Friday.

According to the Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) Western Cape, the 20-year-old was hiking with five companions when the incident occurred.

Call for help

While scrambling towards the upper waterfall, he lost his footing, fell and sustained injuries that left him unable to continue.

Other members of the group made their way out of the ravine to call for help.

WSAR teams, including Stellenbosch Fire and Rescue, were immediately dispatched, along with the Western Cape Government Health and Wellness Emergency Medical Service’s Air Mercy Service (AMS) helicopter to reach the injured hiker in the steep, confined terrain.

Helicopter rescue

The 20-year-old patient was secured in a rescue harness and hoisted into the helicopter as the pilot and crew manoeuvred through the narrow ravine, surrounded by towering rock walls and a cascading waterfall, with very little room to spare.

During this time, the teams on the ground used ropes to assist the two remaining hikers down and out of the ravine to safety.

Meanwhile, the injured student was flown to hospital for further medical treatment.

‘The group did the right thing’

The WSAR spokesperson Murray Williams commended the group for recognising the seriousness of the situation and calling for help.

“The group did exactly the right thing,” Williams said.

“When someone is injured and unable to continue safely, call the emergency number, don’t wait to see if things improve, and don’t attempt to carry an injured person out of steep or technical terrain,” he warned.

Warning to hikers

“Calling early gives rescue teams more time, more options and the benefit of daylight,” Williams added.

Warning hikers to take particular care on wet rock.

“Wet rock can be extremely slippery, even when conditions elsewhere are dry.”

“Near waterfalls, spray keeps the surrounding surfaces damp, and a single misplaced step can have serious consequences,” Williams explained.

Beauty with significant hazards

This follows a note that the Second Waterfall Ravine is one of Jonkershoek’s striking natural features, but its beauty can conceal significant hazards.

Williams said that spray from the waterfall can keep rock surfaces wet even on a sunny day.

“Moss, algae and wet grass can make footholds unreliable, while some surfaces that appear dry may offer little grip.”

Carefully assess condition

Hikers have been urged to assess conditions carefully, avoid exposed scrambling when surfaces are wet, and turn back if the terrain becomes unsafe.

They should also check that everyone in the group is comfortable with the route and conditions, and never feel obliged to continue simply because a destination is close.

Williams also remarked on the helicopter team’s efforts to expertly traverse difficult terrain.

“The crew held the helicopter in a confined space between steep rock walls, with the waterfall nearby, while the hoisting was carried out.”

“It takes considerable skill and coordination to operate safely in those conditions,” he noted.