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Summertime hiking tips: Hiker rescued after cardiac-related emergency in Kloof Gorge

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By Caslian Scott

Journalist Intern

2 minute read

12 October 2026

12:22 pm

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Fortunately, the patient was accompanied by friends who were specialist doctors and could provide assistance while rescue teams made their way to him.

Summertime Hiking Tips: Hiker rescued after cardiac-related emergency in Kloof Gorge

Picture: Mobi-Claw911

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A hiker experienced a cardiac-related medical emergency deep within Kloof Gorge in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, prompting a challenging search and rescue operation amid humid conditions, according to Arrive Alive.

On Sunday, the Mobi-Claw911 emergency control room was notified of the emergency. Fortunately, the patient was accompanied by friends who were specialist doctors and could provide assistance while rescue teams made their way to him.

Rescue operation

A first aider from Start Rescue undertook an intense 6km run to reach the patient; emergency services arrived, along with Gillitts Fire and Metro Police Search and Rescue.

Search and Rescue South Africa (SARZA), the Arrive Alive national rescue partner, established a joint operations centre (JOC) near the trail entrance.

The JOC coordinated the medical response, rescue teams, communications and the demanding extraction from the valley.

Tips to hike in summer

The rescue operation started at 11.30am and concluded at 5.19pm, when the patient was safely brought out with the combined assistance of the paramedic, rescue teams and his doctor friends.

With the summer heat arriving, Mobi-Claw911 says hikes should be planned for cooler hours of the day.

Adventurers should also carry enough drinking water and avoid strenuous activity in extreme heat.

“If you feel unwell, postpone your hike.

“If you have a known heart condition, speak to your doctor about suitable activity and precautions,” Mobi-Claw911 said.

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Hikers have been encouraged to hike with fellow hikers, to share routes and to inform their loved ones of their expected return time.

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