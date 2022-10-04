Lunga Mzangwe
4 Oct 2022
4:49 am
Political parties not there to serve South Africans but interests of elites, says political analyst

Lunga Mzangwe

“South African political parties have no principles, they are not grounded on political ideology and there’s nothing that guides them,”

ActionSA Joburg Caucus Leader, Funzi Ngobeni briefs media in Johannesburg, 3 October 2022, on what actually transpired that led to the collapse of the multi-party government in the City of Johannesburg. He was joined by,ActionSA National Chairperson, Michael Beaumont and ActionSA Gauteng Provincial Chairperson, Bongani Baloyi. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
South African political parties are not governed by principles but by how they can gain financially, says political analyst Xolani Dube. “It is about what they gain at that particular moment, if they do not gain then they change.” Dube was speaking to The Citizen following the recent public spat between the Democratic Alliance (DA) and ActionSA after losing the Johannesburg municipality to the ANC last Friday. Dube said there was a possibility that the ANC, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and ActionSA will work together to topple the Tshwane-led DA coalition in the near future. He said political parties are...

