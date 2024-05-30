Daily news update: Mzansi votes | ActionSA councillor ‘kidnapped’ | IEC scrambles to find Holomisa’s station

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, South Africans endured scanner glitches and long queues late into Wednesday night to exercise their democratic right to vote, ActionSA’s Joburg regional campaigns manager Sello Mabelebele was allegedly kidnapped and assaulted on the eve of elections, and UDM leader Bantu Holomisa eventually voted after first being turned away.

Also, President Cyril Ramaphosa said after voting in Soweto that he is sure the ANC will secure a majority, and comedian Khabane Moloi said he was removed from his place in the queue so former president Thabo Mbeki could skip the line.

News today: 30 May 2024

Voting will not be extended, says IEC

Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) commissioner Sy Mamabolo said there would be no provision for a second day of voting.

IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo briefs media at the Results Operations Center in Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Mamabolo was responding to concerns that Wednesday’s elections could spill over to Thursday.

Also, click here to read the live blog from the elections. Here you will find all the latest news, photos, videos and snippets about everything election-related.

ActionSA says its councillor kidnapped and assaulted, told ‘to quit politics’

ActionSA Gauteng premier candidate Funzi Ngobeni says the party’s Joburg regional campaigns manager, Sello Mabelebele, was kidnapped and assaulted, before being released on Tuesday night.

ActionSA JHB regional campaigns manager Sello Mabelebele. Picture: Sello Mabelebele/X

According to Ngobeni, the criminals apparently told Mabelebele to “quit politics”.

‘You’re not on the roll!’: IEC scrambles to find UDM leader Bantu Holomisa’s voting station

Seasoned politician and leader of the United Democratic Movement (UDM), Bantu Holomisa, finally got to make his mark as the nation headed to the polls on Wednesday morning.

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa finally casts his vote after he was initially turned away from the Mthatha Town Hall voting station. Pictures: Gallo Images/ City Press/ Tebogo Letsie and X/ @BantuHolomisa

Earlier in the day, the party’s Eastern Cape premier candidate was among several disgruntled voters who were turned away from the Mthatha Town Hall voting station because their “names were not on the voters’ roll”.

WATCH: ‘People of SA will give ANC firm majority in elections’ – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa is confident South Africans will give the African National Congress (ANC) a majority in the national and provincial elections.

Ramaphosa and his first lady Tshepo Motsepe cast their ballots at the Hitekani Primary School, Chiawelo, Soweto. Photo: GCIS

Millions of South Africans gathered early on Wednesday morning to cast their ballot in the country’s seventh democratic elections.

WATCH: ‘Thabo Mbeki threw me out the line’ – South African comedian on his voting experience

Comedian Khabane Moloi had to make way for former president Thabo Mbeki in the queue as he was trying to vote at the Killarney Country Club in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Comedian Khabane Moloi had to make way for former President Thabo Mbeki at the Killarney Country Club in Johannesburg. Pictures: Per-Anders Pettersson /Getty Images, khabane_tv/ Instagram

“I wasn’t asked by Thabo Mbeki, but someone did come by to say Thabo Mbeki is coming, he might have to cut in the line. I was in the middle of getting my ballot when it happened,” Moloi told The Citizen.

Photographers capture Election Day and reflect on the country’s democratic journey

Sometimes the magnitude of an occasion might go over one’s head, in the present.

Voters in Thokoza in Ekurhuleni queueing to cast their vote. This photo was taken by one of the SOJ students. Pictures: ofsoulandjoy

But looking at photos of time past, people get a chance to reflect on the significance of a day such as the elections, in a country’s history.

WATCH: Dr Khumalo slams Chiefs players for lacking personality

Following Kaizer Chiefs’ worst-ever finish in the DStv Premiership this past weekend, Amakhosi legend Doctor Khumalo has slammed the club players for lacking personality.

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Doctor Khumalo (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

After suffering a shock 2-0 loss to the already relegated Cape Town Spurs on Saturday, Chiefs finished the season in 10th place.

Bulls will use Sharks clash to sharpen defence, says winger De Klerk

Outside back Sebastian de Klerk has revealed that the Bulls have been putting a lot of work into their defensive system as they prepare for the knockout stages of the United Rugby Championship.

Winger Sebastian de Klerk says he has grown as a player this season. Picture: by Lee Warren/Gallo Images.

Ahead of the final round of the URC regular season, where they will take on the Sharks on Saturday at Durban’s Kings Park Stadium (kick-off 4.10pm), the Bulls go into the game knowing they have secured their place in the last eight.

