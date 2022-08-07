SA’s Ashleigh Buhai takes five-shot lead into final round of Women’s Open

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

South African golfer Ashleigh Buhai is 18 good holes away from claiming a maiden major title at the Women’s Open at Muirfield in Scotland.

The 33-year-old will tee off in the final round on Sunday afternoon five shots clear of her nearest rival.

Buhai is on 14-under-par, with In-gee Chun and Hinako Shibuno on nine-under-par.

Buhai shot an excellent third round 64 to go with earlier rounds of 70 and 65 to be in charge with one round to go.

The two other South Africans to make the cut, Paula Reto and Lee-Ann Pace are tied 36th and tied 62nd respectively.

Buhai will be hoping to finally make a senior breakthrough on the world stage after impressing as a junior. As Ashleigh Simon, she won the first of three South African Amateur Championships at the age of 14.

She also later won three times on the Ladies’ European Tour and has two South African Women’s Open titles to her name.

‘Best ever round’

Buhai made eight birdies on Saturday and, for the second day in a row, her only dropped shot came at 18.

“I think it is my best ever round,” said the South African.

“I think it is going to be another tough day tomorrow (Sunday) but, hopefully, the lead will be good enough.”

The last South African to win at Muirfield in a major was Ernie Els in 2002, his first Open title to go with the one he also bagged in 2012 at Royal Lytham and St Annes.

“I love Ernie,” said Buhai. “He was the player I looked up to when I was young and it had crossed my mind that it would make it extra special to win here. Now we both live in Florida, which is fun.”

