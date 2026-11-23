At the club of the late Bra Screamer Tshabalala, Ted Dumitru and Pitso Mosimane, shoe-shine piano is not a luxury.

Miguel Cardoso can talk about Mamelodi Sundowns’ football heritage all he wants, but the reality is that he is doing very little to protect it.

The Portuguese coach went to great lengths to convince his detractors that he is the right man to lead Sundowns, but recent performances are making that argument increasingly difficult to defend.

Sundowns fans know their team better than anyone and, according to their football heritage, Cardoso is fortunate to still have a job. It is not just about results in the eyes of the Yellow Nation faithful. Winning is important, but how you win matters just as much.

At the club of the late Bra Screamer Tshabalala, Ted Dumitru and Pitso Mosimane, shoe-shine piano is not a luxury, it is part of the identity. The gloss of that heritage is slowly fading, leaving Masandawanas questioning where to from here after yet another gut-wrenching defeat against Kaizer Chiefs.

The soul of Sundowns is possession-based, attacking football, with goals to match. That identity is rapidly being ripped to shreds. History will judge those in charge harshly if they allow this decline to continue by pretending everything is under control.

I agree with sporting director Flemming Berg that successful clubs must recognise when things are going wrong and act before it is too late. If Berg genuinely believes in that philosophy, he needs to look at his own technical department.

Sundowns’ shortcomings in recent matches point to a technical team that is failing to find solutions. Getting back to football heritage, Cardoso cannot keep losing big games and matches of consequence.

The CAF Champions League disaster was followed by another calamity in the CAF Super Cup final, before Kaizer Chiefs compounded their misery. Cardoso cannot keep hiding behind past achievements while the present continues to deteriorate.

You only have to look at Cardoso’s CV to realise that his nomadic managerial journey raised questions about whether he was ever going to be a long-term solution at Sundowns.

This is not a knee-jerk reaction to the defeat against Chiefs, I argued even after the Champions League success that Cardoso and Sundowns were a mismatch of football ideologies.

History dictates that the direction of travel must change if Sundowns are to rediscover the aura of invincibility that once made them the undisputed standard-bearers of South African football.