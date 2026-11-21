Captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the match in Centurion, so there will be at least one change to the team.

Proteas coach Shukri Conrad is confident his team will be fresh for the second Test against Bangladesh starting in Centurion on Monday after having just three days off since the end of the first Test at the Wanderers.

The South Africans won the first Test on Thursday by nine wickets after fighting back from conceding 400 runs to Bangladesh in their first innings. They responded with a reply of 557 before bowling out the visitors for 168 before knocking off the 11-run target with one wicket down.

The South Africans will go into the second Test without their regular skipper, Temba Bavuma, who hurt a calf while batting in Joburg. Aiden Markram will lead the side.

While spinner Senuran Muthusamy has been called into the Proteas squad in place of Bavuma expect Tony de Zorzi to fill the vacancy in the batting department.

There is also a strong likelihood that Anrich Nortje, who got injured during the second Test against Australia last month, after playing the first Test, could return.

“Anrich is in the running to play on Monday,” said Conrad on Friday.

“We’ve prepped him specifically for the Centurion Test match.”

Regarding the quick turn-around, Conrad said his players would be good to go.

“We’ll be fine. After coming off the high of the Australia series (winning 2-1) and the first Test (against Bangladesh) … if this was a five-match series, this is what it would have looked like.

“Yes, it’s taxing on the body and mentally (it’s tough, too), but once you’re into stride, and understand the enormity of the occasion, the energies will be up.

“We’ll see the players on Sunday, and the Test starts on Monday. It’s a massive Test. We have an opportunity to win the series, and take a step closer to the World Test Championship final. All will be raring to go.”

Proteas squad for second Test

Aiden Markram (capt), Marques Ackerman, Matthew Breetzke, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Simon Harmer, Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton