South Africa are top of the World Test Championship standings with two series to play, against England at home and Sri Lanka away.

Setting their sights on defending their World Test Championship (WTC) title, stand-in Proteas captain Aiden Markram credited the entire national squad for an all-round effort, after they extended their lead at the top of the WTC standings on Wednesday by wrapping up a 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh.

All-rounder Wiaan Mulder, who hit a century during the SA team’s first innings the day before, took 7/31 in Bangladesh’s second innings in Centurion on Wednesday, earning the Player of the Match award as the hosts secured a convincing 219-run victory.

It was the second successive win of their home summer campaign, after the Proteas beat Australia 2-1.

“If you think back over the last sort of 12 or 18 months, if not a bit longer, you have different guys at different times stepping up, and sort of owning that responsibility to put us in a winning position,” said Markram, who was filling in for regular Proteas Test captain Temba Bavuma while he recovered from a calf strain.

“And I think carrying the mindset from Tembs (Bavuma) and Shuks (head coach Shukri Conrad) that they’ve been pushing has rubbed off on the boys, and the guys have been putting in big performances to win us games of cricket.”

Work to do ahead of WTC final

South Africa, who beat Australia in the WTC final last year, were more than eight points clear of second-placed New Zealand (on the percentage of points system) at the top of the 2025-2027 WTC standings.

Should they finish among the top two in the table ahead of the final, they would have a chance of retaining their global title in the five-day format next year.

Markram, however, admitted they still had a lot of work to do ahead of a home series against England starting next month and an away series against Sri Lanka next year.

“I suppose that’s the end goal. It feels a very long way away, with two massive series still to go – one obviously being at home and one away – so we’ll deal with it in small steps,” Markram said.

“But it’s good to get positive results these last couple of months at home, and there will be another break before the English come, which will be exciting too.”

The first of three one-day international (ODI) matches between SA and Bangladesh will be played in KuGompo City next Tuesday.