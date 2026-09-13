Proteas cruise to victory, closing out tour of Namibia in style

Proteas captain Bjorn Fortuin led the bowling attack, taking 4/33 to receive the Player of the Match award.

Stamping their authority over their lower-ranked opposition, the Proteas completed their tour of Namibia in spectacular fashion by coasting to a nine-wicket victory on Sunday, wrapping up a 3-0 series win in the third and final one-day international (ODI) in Windhoek.

Chasing 157 runs to win, opening batters Jordan Hermann and Connor Esterhuizen both built on their fine form by sharing a match winning 150-run partnership for the SA team.

Hermann, who had hit a record ton on debut in the series opener earlier in the week, made 77 off 59 deliveries on Sunday, while Esterhuizen, who had bashed his first international century in the second match of the series, compiled 68 at a run a ball.

While Hermann fell just before they reached their target, when he was bowled by seamer Waldo Smith with just seven runs required, the duo guided their team to 157/1 as the tourists triumphed with more than 28 overs to spare.

Namibia innings

Earlier, after winning the toss and opting to bat, Namibia struggled to build partnerships and gain any real momentum as they were well restricted by the Proteas bowlers.

Middle-order batter Zane Green top-scored for the hosts with 33 runs off 42 balls, and they were bowled out for 156 runs in the 37th over of their innings.

The dominant Proteas attack were led by captain Bjorn Fortuin, who returned ODI career best figures of 4/33, while 20-year-old paceman Kwena Maphaka took 2/18 and spinner Nqaba Peter grabbed 2/39.

Looking ahead

Next up, in what was set to be a busy summer for the national team, the Proteas were scheduled to face Australia in a three-match ODI series on home soil starting on 24 September.

Fast bowler Duan Jansen, who was one of the squad’s best performers on his debut tour in Namibia, was called up on Sunday to the squad for the series against Australia, with seamer Ottneil Baartman being ruled out due to a left hamstring injury.