Lions batter Zubayr Hamza recalled to Proteas Test squad for Bangladesh series

Hamza has not played an international match for South Africa in nearly three years.

Specialist batter Zubayr Hamza has been recalled to the Proteas Test squad for a two-match home series against Bangladesh later this month.

Hamza, who turns out for the Lions on the domestic circuit, played the last of his eight Tests in February 2024.

Fellow batter Tony de Zorzi also earned a spot in the 15-man squad announced on Monday after recovering from a hamstring injury that kept him out of the three-match Test series against Australia which concluded over the weekend.

In addition, among the bowlers, speedster Anrich Nortje was recalled after missing the third Test against Australia with a groin injury.

Seamer Lungi Ngidi was not considered for selection while he continued his recovery and rehabilitation from a hamstring niggle.

Four players who were in the 16-man squad for the final Test against Australia were dropped, including batter David Bedingham, wicketkeeper/batter Kyle Verreynne, spin bowler Senuran Muthusamy and fast bowler Gerald Coetzee.

Aiming to build on momentum

Proteas head coach Shukri Conrad said they were eager to build on their form against Bangladesh after securing a 2-1 series victory over Australia, which saw the SA team climbing to the top of the world Test rankings and second place in the 2025-2027 World Test Championship standings.

“Coming off a hard fought series against Australia, our focus will be on carrying that momentum into the Bangladesh series, which is our next big assignment of the summer,” Conrad said.

The national squad were set to assemble in Johannesburg on 11 November, four days ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh at the Wanderers starting on 15 November.

Proteas Test squad

Temba Bavuma (captain), Marques Ackerman, Matthew Breetzke, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Simon Harmer, Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton

Fixtures, SA v Bangladesh Test series

1st Test – Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg (15-19 November)

2nd Test – SuperSport Park, Centurion (23-27 November)