Proteas confident of bouncing back against Zimbabwe

South Africa are aiming to get their tri-series campaign back on track as they target a place in next week's final.

Big-hitting batter Dewald Brevis believes the Proteas can shake off a shock defeat to Namibia as they aim to bounce back against Zimbabwe in their second match of the T20 International tri-series in Windhoek on Saturday (2pm start).

Represented by an under-strength team, with some first-choice stars being rested, the SA side were handed an 18-run defeat by the hosts on Friday.

“It’s a T20 cricket game and things like that happen, so we just need to play a bit better in all three phases of the game, and I’ve got full faith and trust in the boys.” Brevis said.

Putting up a fight

Brevis hit 75 runs off 50 deliveries, keeping his team in the hunt, but he was dismissed with two overs left in the Proteas’ run chase and they lost momentum at the death.

And though the top-order batter was disappointed he couldn’t stay at the crease until the last ball, he was pleased to have put up a fight on an “up and down” wicket.

“It’s nice to be out there and change momentum. It’s just about being true to yourself and being an original person, and I’ve really been focusing on that,” he said.

Gearing up for Zimbabwe clash

South Africa had never lost to Zimbabwe in a T20 game, and Brevis believed they would be able to recover their campaign as they targeted a spot in next week’s T20 tri-series final.

“The next game will definitely be a fresh game. It’s a new day and there are new, exciting things that will happen,” he said.

“We can just be very clear and everyone needs to raise their hands and have that will to perform, and whatever lies ahead of us, I know there are a lot of fighters in our team and we will play as a unit. It will be exciting to see what happens.”