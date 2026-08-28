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Brevis heroics fall short as Namibia stun Proteas – again

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By Wesley Botton

Chief sports journalist

2 minute read

28 August 2026

05:36 pm

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Namibia earned their second successive T20 victory over the higher-ranked Proteas.

Proteas batter Dewald Brevis

Dewald Brevis for South Africa during the first T20 tri-series match against Namibia. Picture: Gallo Images

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Despite top-order batter Dewald Brevis digging deep in an attempt to save his team from defeat, South Africa were stunned by Namibia in the opening match of the T20 International tri-series in Windhoek on Friday.

With the hosts earning an 18-run win, they remain unbeaten against the Proteas, having previously secured a shock victory in the first ever match between the two sides, also played in Windhoek, last year.

Set a target of 164 runs to win on Friday, the Proteas found themselves on the back foot in their chase, with the tourists struggling at 39/3 after seven overs.

Brevis produced a spectacular knock, however, smashing 75 runs off 75 balls – his second career T20 International half-century – to give his team some hope.

But the big-hitting batter clipped a Ruben Trumpelmann delivery to Jack Brassell at short third man with two overs left in the innings and the SA side lost momentum as they were ultimately restricted to 145/9.

Frontline fast bowler Trumpelmann spearheaded Namibia’s attack, taking 3/24.

Namibia innings

Earlier, after being sent in to bat, the home team were anchored by opening pair Jan Frylinck and Louren Steenkamp who shared 84 runs for the first wicket.

Proteas captain Bjorn Fortuin made the breakthrough in the 10th over when he removed Steenkamp, who made 41 runs off 29 balls.

A few overs later, part-time spinner Brevis had Frylinck caught by Nqobani Mokoena, with the batter trying to bash his third consecutive six over midwicket.

Frylinck, who was dropped on 13, bashed 60 runs off 38 deliveries, hitting his fourth T20 International half-century.

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With a few other Namibia players contributing cameo knocks, the hosts managed to rack up 163/9 in their 20 overs.

Prenelan Subrayen took 3/23 and fellow spinner Fortuin grabbed 2/17, while fast bowler Duan Jansen returned 2/32 on debut after snatching scalps with successive deliveries in the 19th over.

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