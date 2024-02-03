Proteas squad eager to shine under pressure against New Zealand

'As South Africans we pride ourselves on how we handle pressure situations.'

Seam bowler Dane Paterson is one of only seven players in the Proteas squad with Test experience. Picture: Charle Lombard

While he concedes they will be under pressure, veteran seam bowler Dane Paterson says the young Proteas squad are excited to get going when the first of two Tests against New Zealand starts tomorrow.

The SA team will be hoping to retain their unbeaten record in Test series against the Black Caps, but they will have to do it with a 15-man squad that features eight uncapped players, with many first-choice stars unavailable due to SA20 commitments.

Eager to make their mark at international level, and earn a more permanent place in the national squad, Paterson said the players were looking forward to the battle that lay ahead.

“We’ve had good preparation building up to this series,” said 34-year-old Paterson, who played the last of his two Tests in January 2020.

“Over the last week we’ve just been ticking boxes and getting a feel of conditions and things like that, and I think we’re in a pretty good space.

“I think everyone is excited. We’ve got a lot of youngsters who are starting international careers and I’m sure they’re looking forward to it.”

Good form

The Proteas would have gained some confidence in a warm-up match against a New Zealand XI this week. While the game ended in a draw, six SA batters retired without losing their wickets in order to give the full line-up an opportunity at the crease. Paterson also shone with the ball, returning 4/34.

Despite turning out as firm underdogs against their hosts, due to their overall inexperience at Test level, Paterson said the squad were aiming to use the pressure they faced to their advantage.

He felt they were gelling well as a unit and were ready to get cracking.

“As South Africans we pride ourselves on how we handle pressure situations, and I think that shows in our sport,” he said.

“We are at our best in pressure situations, and I think in this series we will be facing that, so it’s exciting to take on that challenge.”

The first of two Tests between SA and New Zealand will start at Mount Maunganui tomorrow, and the second match will be played in Hamilton starting on 13 February.