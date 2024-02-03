They don’t have to win, but the unfancied Proteas must put up a fight

Most people celebrate when the underdog prevails, and for good reason. Few things provide more inspiration. Seemingly endless films have been made in which unfancied sports teams rise to the occasion, stunning their opposition and their fans. And like any good underdog story, the Proteas cricket squad are perfectly poised to etch their names in sporting history. Though they have tried not to let the criticism get to them, the SA team must be feeling significant pressure ahead of their two-Test series against New Zealand starting tomorrow, with eight uncapped players in the squad. They're in the same place as…

Unfancied Proteas

The Proteas have been criticised in much the same way, with pundits writing them off before their series against the Black Caps gets underway.

Shane Falco caused so much conflict with his audacious attempt to return to the field that he had his car turned over in a stadium parking lot, while Rocky had to beg Mickey just to help him prepare in order to take his opportunity, and Billy Beane was torn to pieces for the unique way he selected his squad.

In all these cases, however, they didn’t even have to win to eventually rake in significant support.

And that’s the thing with an underdog. Nobody expects them to win, so if they just put up a fight and prove they can punch above their weight, they are applauded.

Essentially, the Proteas have little to lose. If they pull off a remarkable victory, they will be praised for their efforts. If they lose, as long as they don’t get thumped, people will be satisfied.

The only thing they have to avoid is a thumping defeat.

They are inexperienced at Test level, but all 15 players in the national squad are professional athletes who have played a lot of first-class cricket in their careers, so a hiding is unlikely to be tolerated by supporters.

But in terms of pressure, they are probably in a better place than the squad would be if it was packed with first-choice stars who would be expected to win.

Just like Rocky, Shane Flaco and Billy Beane, putting up a real fight will be enough from the crop of players who are in New Zealand. That’s all we can really ask of them.