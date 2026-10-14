No distrust in players, but Proteas might need to make some changes, says Bavuma

The likes of Kagiso Rabada and Marques Ackerman could be brought in for the second Test against Australia.

Though they haven’t lost faith in the core squad, according to captain Temba Bavuma, the Proteas could make some changes to their team for the second Test against Australia starting in Gqeberha on Sunday.

The SA side fell in a 214-run defeat in the first match of the series in Durban which concluded on Tuesday. It was only the second loss in their last 16 Tests for the world champions, and it was Bavuma’s first defeat in 13 matches as captain of the Proteas in the longest format.

The skipper admitted their batters had fallen to multiple soft dismissals at Kingsmead, and though he did not feel they had been too reckless, he admitted they would need to talk about whether any of the other players in the squad should be given a chance in Gqeberha.

This could open the door for in-form batter Marques Ackerman to make his debut, if the hosts decide to make a change.

“I think you build your confidence not over one night but over a certain period, and the guys you saw on the field (in Durban) are guys we have full confidence in, so there’s no distrust that’s been formed,” Bavuma said.

“But I think going forward there are going to be conversations that need to happen. I think the guys understand it. That’s just how professional high-level sport goes that, if you’re not delivering the goods and there is someone else waiting in the wings, they will get that opportunity.”

Rabada ready to return

While the Proteas had a strong spin contingent in Durban, with Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer both included in the line-up, it was the seamers from both sides who dominated with the ball in the conditions.

Fortunately for the South Africans, it looked like fast bowler Kagiso Rabada had recovered sufficiently from his hamstring injury and could be available to spearhead the frontline attack as they aimed to bounce back and level the series in the second clash.

“KG (Rabada) looks good… he’s as bubbly as ever within the changing room, and his non-selection was more from a precautionary point of view, giving him an extra couple of days,” Bavuma said.

“So he’s got the extra couple of days and we’ll see how he continues to improve, but KG is very good.”