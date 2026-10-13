South Africa v Australia first Test: Day five takeaways

The Proteas put up a fight, but they left themselves with too much to do on the final day of the match.

South Africa fell in a 214 run defeat to Australia on Tuesday, on day five of the first of three Tests at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban.

Resuming their second innings at 102/4 in the morning, still needing 319 runs to win, the Proteas were bowled out for 214 midway through the second session.

Markram digs deep

Opening batter Aiden Markram stepped out in the morning session with a massive weight on his shoulders and the hosts hoping to hang on for a draw.

He was superb, sticking his heels in at the crease as he faced 237 deliveries overnight for his 75 run contribution.

Markram eventually fell after Australia took the new ball in the second session, but by that point he was fighting a losing battle with the Proteas already deep into their tail.

Turning point

With the Proteas middle-order needing to show real patience, Wiaan Mulder did well to face 87 deliveries in the morning session as he and Markram settled in.

But their 69 run partnership came to an end shortly before lunch when Mulder tried to flick a delivery from Josh Hazlewood down leg and was caught behind by Alex Carey for 29 off 110.

Just three balls later, Matt Renshaw had new batter Kyle Verreynne caught by Steve Smith at first slip.

The double strike signalled the beginning of the end for the SA team and while all-rounder Marco Jansen hit 35 off 54, too much was asked of him.

Hazlewood shines for Australia

Seam bowler Josh Hazlewood shone for the visiting side, spearheading their attack to keep the Proteas under pressure.

He took career-best figures in a Test innings of 6/49 as he secured eight scalps in the match.

Hazlewood played a key role in preventing the South Africans from hanging on for a draw.