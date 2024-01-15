Sport

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

15 Jan 2024

Dricus du Plessis puts milestone birthday celebrations on hold

The much-anticipated middleweight fight against Sean Strickland takes place this weekend.

Dricus du Plessis’ biggest fight night is this Saturday. Picture: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

South Africa’s top MMA fighter, Dricus du Plessis, says there’s no time to celebrate his turning 30 ahead of his world title fight this weekend.

Du Plessis hit the big 3 and 0 on Sunday, thanking all his fans, including Springbok World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi, for their messages of good will and support.

But, Du Plessis, who will fight Sean Strickland for the UFC middleweight title in Toronto, Canada this coming weekend, said in an X message on Monday, any celebrating would have to be put on hold until after the fight against Strickland.

“Thank you for all the birthday wishes,” said Du Plessis, “I appreciate each and every one of you.

“Unfortunately no celebrating until the job is done and history is made.”

The world title fight is scheduled for this Saturday, January 20, at 10 pm, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

However, South African fans will catch the fight at around 5am on Sunday, January 21, live on SuperSport, due to the seven-hour time zone difference between Canada and South Africa.

