Extra time at Augusta helps McIlroy make Masters magic

"I think just spending so much time up here has been a big part of it. I spent a lot of time up here the last three weeks."

Rory McIlroy spent nine days over his three-week PGA Tour break making visits to Augusta National, practice that has helped him seize the greatest 36-hole lead in Masters history.

The defending champion birdied six of the last seven holes in Friday’s second round to grab a Masters record six-stroke edge after 36 holes.

And the secret, it turns out, was coming to Augusta National to use the champions’ locker room and enjoy the famed course.

“I think just spending so much time up here has been a big part of it,” McIlroy said. “I spent a lot of time up here the last three weeks.

“Felt like I was part of the furniture at some point, but I think all those rounds I played, and chipping and putting, it has definitely paid off.

“My short game the first two days has been amazing.”

With birdies on nine of 18 holes against two bogeys, McIlroy fired a seven-under par 67 to stand on 12-under 132 midway into the year’s first major, Americans Sam Burns and Patrick Reed six adrift in second.

“I’ve built up a nice cushion,” McIlroy said. “I guess my mindset is just trying to keep playing well and keeping my foot on the gas.”

McIlroy’s lead ties the third-largest 36-hole edge in major golf history, three off Henry Cotton’s 1934 British Open record and one back of Brooks Koepka at the 2019 PGA Championship.

“Even though I haven’t played tournament golf, I feel like being up here a lot and playing, I’ve prepared as well for this Masters as any other I’ve played.

“All that work around the greens over the last three weeks has certainly paid off over the last two days.”

McIlroy didn’t mind missing the PGA Tour events leading up to the Masters.

“I honestly just don’t like the three tournaments leading up to this event,” McIlroy said. “I’d rather come up here.”

World number two McIlroy chipped in from 29 yards at the 17th before sinking a six-foot birdie at 18 for the record.

McIlroy, trying to become only the fourth player to win back-to-back Masters titles, found himself in a rarely reached zone during his incredible finish.

“I’ve certainly had times where I felt in the zone,” he said. “I definitely found a sense of flow those last few holes.

“The only way I can describe it is everything you see or any situation you come across, you can find a positive in it. And then you see birdies and you can see ways to make birdies.”

McIlroy said the event is far from over despite his huge margin.

“I just want to go out and play two good rounds again,” McIlroy said. “Guys can get on runs, guys can make eagles, you hear roars all over the golf course.

“I think the next two days for me is really about focusing on myself and staying in my own little world out there.”

‘Keep swinging’

After birdies on three of the first four holes, McIlroy said to himself 10-under would be an amazing score. Then he beat that.

“I knew I had some chances coming in when I was standing on the 12th tee, but I didn’t think I’d birdie six of the last seven,” McIlroy said. “It just shows what you can do around here, even if you might hit it in the trees.”

Despite ending a 10-year major win drought to complete a career Grand Slam last year, five-time major winner McIlroy still fights to stay aggressive at Augusta.

“My little mantra to myself today was keep swinging hard at it even if you’re not hitting fairways, just keep swinging,” McIlroy said.

“The experience I’ve accrued over the years and obviously with what happened last year, it makes it a bit easier out there to keep swinging.”

McIlroy’s 10th major round of 65 or lower equals the record shared by Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson.