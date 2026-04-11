Sport

Home » Sport

Schwartzel lone survivor from SA at the Masters in Augusta

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

11 April 2026

11:00 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Jarvis and Potgieter failed to make it to the weekend at the year's first Major.

Charl Schwartzel

Charl Schwartzel of South Africa will play the weekend at the 2026 Masters. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Former champion Charl Schwartzel is the only player from South Africa who’ll feature at the Masters at Augusta this weekend, following the halfway cut after Friday’s second round.

Schwartzel, who won the green jacket in 2011, made it through to the weekend on the cut line of four-over-par.

He followed up his first round 75 with a second round 73 to be tied-47th.

In an action-packed second round, the 41-year-old made five birdies, but also four bogeys and one double bogey.

Unfortunately it was not a good week for the two other SA players at the year’s first Major. Both Casey Jarvis and Aldrich Potgieter missed out on playing at the weekend.

Jarvis, on debut at Augusta, followed up his first round 77 with a 75 on Friday to be eight-over-par. His round on Friday included no birdies but three bogeys.

Potgieter, in his second Masters, had a better Friday than Thursday, going round the course in 75 strokes compared to his opening 84. Friday’s round included three birdies and an eagle but also six bogeys and one double bogey.

Northern Ireland’s defending champion at Augusta this year, Rory McIlroy, leads the way at the halfway mark following two excellent rounds of 67 and 65. He is six strokes ahead of the men in second, Sam Burns and Patrick Reed.

Full leaderboard

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Golf masters

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News ATM pushes for Ramaphosa impeachment after explosive IPID Phala Phala report released
News SAA acting CEO appointment labelled ‘clusterf**k’ by aviation insiders
Business SAA CEO Lamola and directors quit as airline accused of purge
News Rooms in hijacked police station being rented out for R500 [VIDEO]
Celebs And Viral RHOP’s Mel and Peet Viljoen plead ‘not guilty’ in Florida retail theft case

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News