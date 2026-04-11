Schwartzel lone survivor from SA at the Masters in Augusta

Jarvis and Potgieter failed to make it to the weekend at the year's first Major.

Former champion Charl Schwartzel is the only player from South Africa who’ll feature at the Masters at Augusta this weekend, following the halfway cut after Friday’s second round.

Schwartzel, who won the green jacket in 2011, made it through to the weekend on the cut line of four-over-par.

He followed up his first round 75 with a second round 73 to be tied-47th.

In an action-packed second round, the 41-year-old made five birdies, but also four bogeys and one double bogey.

Unfortunately it was not a good week for the two other SA players at the year’s first Major. Both Casey Jarvis and Aldrich Potgieter missed out on playing at the weekend.

Jarvis, on debut at Augusta, followed up his first round 77 with a 75 on Friday to be eight-over-par. His round on Friday included no birdies but three bogeys.

Potgieter, in his second Masters, had a better Friday than Thursday, going round the course in 75 strokes compared to his opening 84. Friday’s round included three birdies and an eagle but also six bogeys and one double bogey.

Northern Ireland’s defending champion at Augusta this year, Rory McIlroy, leads the way at the halfway mark following two excellent rounds of 67 and 65. He is six strokes ahead of the men in second, Sam Burns and Patrick Reed.

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