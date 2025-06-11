Four SA golfers to tee it up at the US Open at Oakmont this week

The last time a South African golfer won the US Open was back in 2004 when Retief Goosen won his second Major trophy.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa plays a shot on the seventh hole during a practice round prior to the 125th US Open at Oakmont Country Club. Picture: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Four South Africans will be in the 156-man field when the 125th US Open tees off at Oakmont Country Club outside Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, ranked 69 in the world, will lead the South African charge at the year’s third Major tournament. The three other locals in the field are Erik van Rooyen (ranked 76), Thriston Lawrence (90) and Jacques Kruyswijk (188).

Zimbabwe’s Scott Vincent (396) is also in the field.

The last time a South African won the US Open was back in 2004 when Retief Goosen won at Shinnecock Hills. He also won in 2001 at Southern Hills.

Other South African winners of the US Open are Ernie Els in 1997 and 1994 (at Oakmont, the venue this week), and Gary Player in 1965.

Form of SA players

Bezuidenhout has produced a mixed bag on the PGA Tour this season, with his best result a tied-fourth place at the Phoenix Open in February. He missed the cut at the Masters and tied for 50th at the PGA Championship.

Van Rooyen, too, has had an up-and-down PGA Tour season, with a best finish of second at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in early May. He didn’t play at the Masters and missed the cut at the PGA Championship.

Lawrence has been cut in nine of his 11 starts during his debut PGA Tour season, including at the Masters and PGA Championship. Kruyswijk and Vincent got into the field at Oakmont through qualifying.

More than half the field this week qualify to play based on their world ranking, a previous tournament victory and their place in various tour standings or special exemption.

The other players have won their spots in the field through qualifying tournaments.

Oakmont has hosted nine previous US Open tournaments.

Scheffler the favourite

The USA’s Bryson DeChambeau is the defending champion, having won at Pinehurst last year. He beat Rory McIlroy by one stroke after the Northern Irishman gave up a two-shot lead with four holes remaining, following three bogeys. It was DeChambeau’s second Major title.

McIlroy, however, goes into this week’s tournament having won the Masters in April to complete the career Grand Slam.

The favourite at Oakmont is Scottie Scheffler, the world number one who has won three times since the beginning of May. He’s captured the CJ Cup Byron Nelson title, the PGA Championship trophy and the Memorial Tournament title in his last four starts, with a tied-fourth place at the Charles Schwab Challenge also in the mix.