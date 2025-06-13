Thriston Lawrence shines in first round of US Open at Oakmont

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Jacques Kruyswijk and Erik van Rooyen also made decent starts to their tournament.

Thriston Lawrence of South Africa plays a shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the 125th US Open on Thursday. Picture: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The four South Africans golfers playing at this week’s US Open have made promising starts to their tournament at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania.

Thriston Lawrence, who is playing in his debut season on the PGA Tour, was the best-placed South African after Thursday’s first round on the tricky par-70 layout.

The 28-year-old shot an opening round 67, to be at three-under-par and in second place on his own. American JJ Spaun holds the outright lead after the first round, following his opening 66.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout shot an opening 72 to be tied 33rd, while Jacques Kruyswijk, in his Major debut, will be satisfied with his 73 to be tied 49th.

Erik van Rooyen was tied 79th after an opening 75.

On the difficult course, which saw the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau all post over-par scores, Friday’s second round will be crucial for those players hoping to make weekend play.

Strong back nine

“I’m playing well,” Lawrence said after his round. “I feel like I’m a great driver of the golf ball. I like to work it around.”

Lawrence opened with a birdie on Thursday, but then made bogey at the second before birdies at four and six got him to two-under-par. A double bogey on the par-four ninth dropped him back to even par.

“What gave me confidence is looking at the leaderboard afterward on nine,” Lawrence said. “When I made double, I saw I’m still top 10. That sort of made me just realise that you don’t lose much when you make bogeys around this golf course.”

The big-hitting South African then made three birdies on his back nine without dropping a shot to post an excellent 67.

The second round is Friday.

