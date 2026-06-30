Sweet draw for favourite in star-packed Hollywoodbets Durban July

The names of the 18 horses competing in the main race at Hollywoodbets Greyville were revealed on Tuesday

The final field for the Hollywoodbets Durban July has been announced – and it promises to be a cracker, with a great draw for the favourite and two of local horse racing’s biggest names once again bidding to make history.

STAR MAJOR, the current bookmakers’ favourite for the R10-million race, will line up in barrier four, placing the colt close to the inside rail and giving him every chance to secure a handy early position.

The names of the 18 horses competing in the main race at Hollywoodbets Greyville on 4 July 2026 were revealed on Tuesday.

Connections and fans of REGULATION were kept on tenterhooks when the much-fancied bay gelding was the last horse named to make the cut.

Befitting Africa’s richest race, only the very best horses are chosen via vote to compete, and Regulation was fortunate to be picked ahead of the highly-rated CHOISAANADA, who instead must do duty as one of two reserves.

The Durban July takes place at Hollywoodbets Greyville on 4 July 2026. Picture: Supplied.

The 2200-metre Hollywoodbets Durban July is a handicap race. This levels the field by making the better horses – based on past performance and other measures – carry more weight than their lesser-rated rivals. It’s a formula that ratchets up the strategy and excitement for punters, many of whom will be looking to bet on a horse like Regulation – and for good reason.

Regulation was drawn second from the barrier; has done well over the distance before; will be one of the lightest weighted horses in the race; and perhaps crucially, is trained by Justin Snaith, a five-time July winner.

Consider too that Zac Lloyd, the Australia-based sensation, will be riding Regulation. Zac’s legendary father Jeffrey Lloyd rode in 26 Durban Julys but never managed to land the winning sash, finishing a close 2nd in his final attempt. Could he finally achieve the dream?

That said, for fairytale factor, it’s hard to beat Star Major. The colt has a storied bloodline and he is trained by James Crawford, who partnered his father Brett when they landed the Hollywoodbets Durban July in 2023 and 2024, and will be out to win a first Hollywoodbets Durban July under his own licence.

Star Major will be ridden by Frenchwoman Mickaëlle Michel, who travelled to South Africa with the hope of riding a few winners and enjoying the experience, but never in her wildest dreams would have believed she would be aboard the favourite in the continent’s greatest race just seven months after arriving. Should she prevail, she would become the first woman in the 130-year history of the race to claim victory.

And don’t write-off legendary trainer Mike de Kock, who, like Snaith, also has five Hollywoodbets Durban July wins. He will be out to win a first July together with son Mathew, but lady luck will need to shine on the duo as their horse, ALADDIN’S LAMP, is out wide, having drawn 18.

And it’s not only on the turf where you can expect to see talent. To round off the day, expect an exciting line up on the Hollywood Durban July’s Pulse Big Stage. Grammy-award winning Zakes Bantwini will be topping a bill that includes Mi Casa, Will Rayz, Will Linley, Angel Mazibuko, Supreme 3, Vicky Sampson and Tamara Dey.

Entry tickets are available from Ticketpro (www.ticketpro.co.za) for a modest R280, with picnic sites, VIP hospitality packages and parking also available.

For more information, visit https://www.hollywoodbetsdurbanjuly.co.za/

Final field for Hollywoodbets Durban July (horse, trainer, jockey, draw, weight)

Isivivane – Peter Muscutt (Sean Veale) – Draw: 5 | Weight: 52kg Regulation – Justin Snaith (Zac Lloyd) – Draw: 2 | Weight: 52kg The Ultimate King – Tony Peter (Kabelo Matsunyane) – Draw: 12 | Weight: 56.5kg Star Major – James Crawford (Mickaëlle Michel) – Draw: 15 | Weight: 57kg Legal Counsel – Justin Snaith (Callan Murray) – Draw: 8 | Weight: 62kg Hazy Dazy – Corne Spies (Trent Mayhew) – Draw: 1 | Weight: 54.5kg Wish List – Justin Snaith (Andrew Fortune) – Draw: 7 | Weight: 54.5kg Gladatorian – Stuart Ferrie (Muzi Yeni) – Draw: 14 | Weight: 61.5kg Viva’s Liberte – Candice Bass (Craig Zackey) – Draw: 11 | Weight: 53kg Native Ruler – Justin Snaith (Keagan de Melo) – Draw: 18 | Weight: 58.5kg Note To Self – Justin Snaith (Richard Fourie) – Draw: 3 | Weight: 55kg Zeitz – Andre Nel (Serino Moodley) – Draw: 4 | Weight: 53kg Mocha Blend – Frank Robinson (Tristan Godden) – Draw: 13 | Weight: 56.5kg I Salute You – Peter Muscutt (Mark du Plessis) – Draw: 10 | Weight: 54.5kg Olivia’s Way – Roy Magner (JP van der Merwe) – Draw: 16 | Weight: 55kg Minogue – Candice & Tammy Dawson (Gavin Lerena) – Draw: 17 | Weight: 56kg King Pelles – Gavin van Zyl (Chad Schofield) – Draw: 6 | Weight: 59kg Aladdin’s Lamp – Mike & Mathew de Kock (Calvin Habib) – Draw: 9 | Weight: 53kg

Reserve Runners

19. Choisaanada – Erico Verdonese (RESERVE 1) – Draw: – | Weight: 58.5kg

20. Curious Girl – Mike & Mathew de Kock (RESERVE 2) – Draw: – | Weight: 52kg