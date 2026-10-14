War horse Gladatorian gets thumbs up for Summer Cup

Betting favourite Errol Flynn has clinched the No 16 slot.

If ever a racehorse lived up to his name it’s Gladatorian.

He’s a tough, seven-year-old warrior in the ancient Roman Colosseum mould – as demonstrated by his recent victory in the Joburg Spring Challenge at Turffontein, when he travelled 600 kays up the N3 highway from his home in balmy Durbs to give young upstarts in chilly Joburg a galloping lesson in their season’s first feature.

It was the soldier’s 12th win in 35 starts in a career dating back to January 2022 (with just 11 finishes out of the prize money) and it earned him top slot in the first “probables” log announced this week for the Betway Summer Cup to be contested for R6-million at Turffontein on Saturday, 28 November.

Carrying top weight

If trainer Stuart Ferrie stands his ground – and he might do, given the gelding’s penchant for the Big T – Gladatorian will carry the top weight of 60kg off a merit rating of 127.

That steadier, coupled with suspicions that, for all his fighting spirit, the gladiator might have stamina issues in a 2000m marathon, have seen bookmakers offer him at 17.00 for the win in Joburg’s premier race.

On the latter point, it’s worth noting that Gladatorian has a trophy in the cabinet for a Grade 1 1800m triumph – the HKJC Champions’ Cup at Greyville, no less.

The Summer Cup opening ante-post favourite (at a generous 8.00, quickly dropped to 7.50), Errol Flynn, emerged in No 16 slot on the first log. With 20 runners to be carded, trainer Joe Soma’s rising star would seem a certainty for the final field – which might see his price shorten further in the coming days.

Among slightly surprising exclusions from the top 20 are Soma’s other two runners, Rule By Force (MR 117) and Jimmy Don (112), and Durban-based Madison Valley (113). By contrast, British import Calla Lagoon (111) secured the No 20 spot with just two wins from three starts to his name.

Selection process

Explaining the selection process, 4Racing said: “Log rankings are based on a combination of factors, including but not limited to merit rating, recent race form, form over the distance, performance in key build-up races, form in graded races.

“In compiling the first log, preference was given to Grade 1 winners, followed by Grade 2 winners and horses with higher merit ratings.

“It is important to note that horses that do not participate in relevant feature races leading into the Betway Summer Cup may drop in the log standings. Therefore, participation in these lead-up races is strongly encouraged and will be an important consideration for the second log.

“However, the final field will be determined at the discretion of the [selection] panel. The log serves as a strategic guide for owners and trainers, providing a clear indication of where their horse stands in relation to the competition.”

The selection panel includes 4Racing’s Gabriel Soma, handicapper Lennon Maharaj and Kurt Felix of Race Coast. A second and final log will be published on 5 November.

The date for final supplementary entries and weight allocations is 16 November and the final field will be announced on Tuesday, 17 November.

First Summer Cup log (13.10.2026)

(log position, age, sex, name, MR, net MR, trainer)

1 7 G GLADATORIAN 127 127 Stuart Ferrie

2 5 M MOCHA BLEND 120 120 Frank Robinson

3 4 G GRAND EMPIRE 111 110 Sean Tarry

4 5 G FIRE ATTACK 124 124 Alec Laird

5 4 G JAN VAN GOYEN 118 117 Mike / Mathew de Kock

6 6 G KING PELLES 122 122 Gareth van Zyl

7 6 G HOLDING THUMBS 119 119 Glen Kotzen

8 5 G NATIVE RULER 121 121 Justin Snaith

9 4 F REET PETITE 114 113 Mike / Mathew de Kock

10 4 F LITTLEMISSMILLION 114 113 Tyrone Zackey

11 5 G CHOISAANADA 120 120 Erico Verdonese

12 5 G THE ULTIMATE KING 117 117 Tony Peter

13 5 M OLIVIA’S WAY 114 114 Roy Magner

14 4 C CHRONICLE KING 115 114 Candice / Tammy Dawson

15 6 G MAGIC VERSE 115 115 Justin Snaith

16 4 G ERROL FLYNN 114 113 Joe Soma

17 7 G OTTO LUYKEN 113 113 James Crawford

18 5 G I SALUTE YOU 113 113 Peter Muscutt

19 4 F DRUMNADROCHIT 111 110 Mike / Mathew de Kock

20 5 H CALLA LAGOON (GB) 111 111 Stuart Pettigrew

Other entries, in alphabetical order

6 G ALADDIN’S LAMP 110 110 Mike / Mathew de Kock

5 G BUSSTOPINHOUNSLOW 110 110 Grant Maroun

4 F CURIOUS GIRL 100 99 Mike / Mathew de Kock

5 G FIELD MARSHAL 110 110 Nathan Kotzen

5 M FIRST WISH 93 93 Candice / Tammy Dawson

5 H GO GRAYSON GO 98 98 Frikkie Greyling

5 G IMMEDIATE EDGE 108 108 Mike / Mathew de Kock

7 M INDIAN OCEAN 105 105 Mano Pandaram

5 G ISIVIVANE 108 108 Peter Muscutt

6 M JAZZ CAFE 101 101 Robbie Hill

7 G JIMMY DON 112 112 Joe Soma

5 G LEGEND OF ARTHUR 110 110 Sean Tarry

6 G MADISON VALLEY 113 113 Nathan Kotzen

4 G MASTER SPY 97 96 Sean Tarry

6 G MISSION TO MARS 94 94 Stuart Pettigrew

4 C PALACE PRINCE 108 107 St John Gray

5 G PARISIAN WALKWAY 107 107 Alec Laird

7 G RULE BY FORCE 117 117 Joe Soma

5 G SOLAR SAIL 109 109 Paul Matchett

5 G TINTIN 93 93 Sean Tarry

6 M TOMYRIS 99 99 Tony Peter

5 G WILD INTENT 107 107 Mike / Mathew de Kock