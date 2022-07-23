Vermeulen, Steyn back in Boks squad; Coetzee, Fassi chopped

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Duane Vermeulen and Frans Steyn are back in the Springbok squad for the home matches of the Rugby Championship, which kicks off on 6 August.

The Boks, recent 2-1 series winners against Wales, face the All Blacks on back-to-back weekends in Mbombela and Joburg on 6 and 13 August respectively.

Vermeulen and Steyn, both World Cup winners in 2019, missed the series against Wales because of injury.

The duo are part of a group of 41 players for the opening stage of the competition. Following the matches against the All Blacks, the Boks will head to Australia for two matches against the Wallabies before facing Argentina in Beunos Aires and Durban.

Vermeulen has recovered from knee surgery, while Steyn hurt his hamstring in June, but is now able to return to action.

Two players who have been released from the Bok squad are utility back Aphelele Fassi and loose forward Marcell Coetzee.

Cheslin Kolbe, who broke his jaw in the final Test against Wales, has been ruled out off action until September.

Scrumhalf Cobus Reinach, who did his rehabilitation with the national squad following a dislocated shoulder, meanwhile, requires medical clearance from his club Montpellier before he can be considered for selection.

“Duane and Frans are both very experienced players and they each have valuable traits that they bring to the field of play, so we are excited to welcome them into the fold,” said coach Jacques Nienaber. “This will offer the coaches and medical staff a good opportunity to determine where they are in terms of their rugby.”

Nienaber added: “It is disappointing for Aphelele and Marcell, but we were limited in how many players we could select. That said, we know what both of them can do on the field and we have a big picture in mind with the Rugby World Cup next year.”

The Springboks will assemble in Mpumalanga on Sunday and will have a training camp in Hazyview before making the journey to Nelspruit on Friday afternoon for the opening Test against the All Blacks at the Mbombela Stadium a week later.

Springbok squad:

Props: Thomas du Toit, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane

Hookers: Joseph Dweba, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi

Locks: Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Salmaan Moerat, Ruan Nortje, Marvin Orie

Loose forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi, Elrigh Louw, Evan Roos, Kwagga Smith, Jasper Wiese, Duane Vermeulen

Utility forwards: Rynhardt Elstadt, Deon Fourie, Franco Mostert

Scrumhalves: Faf de Klerk, Jaden Hendrikse, Herschel Jantjies, Grant Williams

Flyhalves: Elton Jantjies, Handre Pollard

Midfielders: Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel

Outside Backs: Warrick Gelant, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi,

Utility Backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse, Frans Steyn, Damian Willemse

Rugby Championship fixtures (SA times):

17h05: Saturday, 6 August – Springboks v New Zealand (Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit)

17h05: Saturday, 13 August – Springboks v New Zealand (Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg)

07h30: Saturday, 27 August – Australia v Springboks (Adelaide Oval, Adelaide)

11h35: Saturday, 3 September – Australia v Springboks (Allianz Stadium, Sydney)

21h10: Saturday, 17 September – Argentina v Springboks (Estadio José Amalfitani in Buenos Aires)

17h05: Saturday, 24 September – Springboks v Argentina (Hollywoodbets Kings Park, Durban)