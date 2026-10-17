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Bulls hope new faces can repeat 2025 thrashing of Stade Français

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By Nicholas Zaal

Sports Journalist

3 minute read

17 October 2026

10:01 am

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The Bulls will feel confident going into another home game in good form against a team they thrashed in their only-ever encounter.

Bulls wing Sebastian de Klerk v Stade Francais

Bulls wing Sebastian de Klerk will line up against Stade Francais after a strong performance against them two seasons ago. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

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The Bulls are relying on new and familiar faces to fill the leadership void and hopefully repeat their seven-try thrashing of Stade Français two seasons ago when the teams meet again at Loftus in the Champions Cup pool stages on Saturday (kick-off 2pm).

Springbok flanker Elrigh Louw takes over the captaincy with Marcell Coetzee injured, and Hanro Liebenberg rested.

Other key changes include Bok ace Handré Pollard taking over the No 10 jersey from Curwin Bosch, and 20-year-old rising star Luan Giliomee earning his first Bulls cap.

He replaces Test centurion Willie le Roux, as coach Johan Ackermann rang the changes to his starting XV after their nine-try win over the Lions in the United Rugby Championship.

This includes a whole new front row, though four Springboks are set to make an impact from the bench, including hooker Johan Grobbelaar and prop Gerhard Steenekamp.

Bulls to build on Lions performance

Louw said the union aims to make Loftus their fortress again after not winning either of their two home Champions Cup fixtures last season, and losing out by having to travel to pool 1 winners Glasgow Warriors in the last-16, where they lost 25-21.

The Bulls are in good form, whipping Zebre 47-13 at home, and narrowly losing 26-22 to Munster in Ireland before pummelling the Lions 57-15.

“We just want to take that further this weekend,” Louw said this week.

“Discipline will be massive. We saw in the past couple of games discipline gets you into a lot of trouble. And we saw the team we’re playing is formidable when they come into your 22.”

The Bulls look set to repeat the result from their only other encounter with Stade Français, winning 48-7 in a Champions Cup pool match at the same venue in February last year.

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But the French side come from a hard-fought 30-22 win over Montpellier.

With three wins out of six games, they’re embroiled in a tough Top 14 mid-table battle after reaching the semi-finals last year.

Giliomee grateful for opportunity against Stade Français

Giliomee, who enjoyed a prodigious rise through the Junior Springboks, Blitzboks, Sharks and then the SA A, all since February, said he stays grounded through his values – something encouraged at the Bulls.

“Things can happen quickly for you but they can also be quickly taken away,” said the utility back.

“[I’ve learned] to be grateful for everything and be humble… I just want to become a better player in all aspects.”

He said the Springboks at the Bulls, and coach Ackermann had been supportive in his transition. The coach’s main message to him was “to be yourself, take your time… don’t feel pressure.”

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