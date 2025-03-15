Advantage France in three-way fight for Six Nations crown

"We've progressed little by little. We've matured, become more consistent and I hope we'll prove that once again tomorrow (Saturday) night."

France’s captain Gregory Alldritt gives a press conference at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on the eve of the Six Nations rugby union tournament match between France and Scotland. Picture: JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP.

France head into Saturday’s final round of the Six Nations knowing the title is theirs to lose.

They were in sublime form during a crushing 42-27 defeat of double defending champions Ireland in Dublin last weekend, a win that left France a point clear of second-placed England at the top of the table.

France’s match at home to Scotland is the last of the tournament’s concluding ‘Super Saturday’ and, regardless of results elsewhere, a bonus-point win would seal Les Bleus’ first Six Nations title in three years as it would take them to 21 points, with 20 the most England can manage if they beat Wales heavily in Cardiff.

Another factor in France’s favour is they are currently 86 points better off than England on points difference.

The only surprise is that after three thumping wins — including 43-0 and 73-24 routs of Wales and Italy — France are not on course for a Grand Slam.

That dream, however, died with an error-strewn display in a 26-25 second-round loss away to England, when France squandered several clear try-scoring opportunities.

But they have been in dominant form since that Twickenham reverse and even the loss early on against Ireland of inspirational captain Antoine Dupont to a knee injury that has ruled the outstanding scrum-half out of the Scotland game failed to derail their progress.

‘Maturing France’

Stand-in skipper Gregory Alldritt said Dupont’s absence this weekend had “changed nothing” in terms of the team’s overall approach.

“We’re at the end of a Six Nations, the system has been in place since the start,” Alldritt told reporters on Friday. “We’ve continued with what we’ve been working on for seven weeks.”

The No 8 added: “We’ve progressed little by little. We’ve matured, become more consistent and I hope we’ll prove that once again tomorrow (Saturday) night.”

Scotland co-captain Finn Russell, who spent five years playing for Paris-based club Racing 92, is well aware of the task facing his side.

“They (France) have got everything to play for,” said the fly-half. “Hopefully, we can disrupt it. I know it’s going to be a massive challenge tomorrow night.”

England will be favourites to beat a Wales side on a 16-Test losing streak.

But they would not be the first Red Rose team to be undone by the raucous atmosphere of a capacity Principality Stadium crowd, with England captain Maro Itoje saying it is vital his side hit the ground running.

“Whenever you play Wales, but particularly in Cardiff, you need to be aggressive,” Itoje said. “You want to start the game well and really take the game to Wales.”

The 30-year-old lock, a veteran of 92 England caps added: “The atmosphere is obviously great, it is a stadium you want to play in and I don’t see it as intimidating at all…I have played very badly in Cardiff. I have played well in Cardiff, so I draw on all of those experiences.”

Saturday’s match will be Matt Sherratt’s third and last as caretaker Wales boss since the Englishman took over mid-tournament following the end of Warren Gatland’s unsuccessful second stint in charge.

“The occasion takes care of itself,” said Wales back-row Aaron Wainwright. “For us, we spoke a bit about ending these three games that ‘Jockey’ (Sherratt) has come in on on a high.”

Ireland, two points behind leaders France, can still win an unprecedented third successive Six Nations title if they beat Italy in Saturday’s Rome opener and other results go their way.

“Who knows?,” said interim Ireland coach Simon Easterby. “There’s a chance and we just need to make sure we’ve prepared in the right way this week against a really good Italian team.”