Mzwandile Stick excited to see new-look Bok backline in action

The Springboks will hope their new-look backline comes out all guns blazing against the All Blacks in Wellington.

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick is excited to see their new-look backline in action, when they battle it out in their Rugby Championship clash against the All Blacks at the “Cake Tin” in Wellington on Saturday (kick-off 9:05am SA time).

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus sprung a surprise when he named a much changed backline, with Cobus Reinach and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu the halfbacks, Damian Willemse and Canan Moodie the centre partnership, and Ethan Hooker, Aphelele Fassi and Cheslin Kolbe the back three, for the vital must-win match.

Although there are a number of new thrilling combinations, Stick explained that most of the players had been in the Bok setup for a while now, so it wasn’t a case of just throwing a bunch of inexperienced players to the wolves.

In the system

“If you look at the backline, most of those players have been in our system for a number of years now. Gaza (Willemse) is 27 and has won two World Cups. Sacha and Canan have been with us for the past two or three seasons,” said Stick.

“The only guy that is slightly new in our system is Ethan Hooker, and he deserves his opportunity. We have tracked him and seen how he’s been performing for the Sharks, and one thing that I enjoy about him besides his speed, is his physical presence in the wider channels.

“So looking at the backline a lot of those players have been with us, and they understand how we want to play the game.”

Stick continued: “People have been saying it’s a young backline, which it is, but it isn’t new. It’s just that we have become so used to seeing certain names on the team sheet.

“But as a coaching staff we can’t become too reliant on the same individuals. So for me, I am excited to see these guys getting an opportunity to show what they can do.

“I also like the balance of having (experienced) guys like Cheslin Kolbe linking up with Fassi and Ethan at the back. I am also looking forward to Cobus partnering up with Sacha, and Gaza and Canan teaming up.”

Full 80

Looking ahead to the match Stick said the team would have to put in a full 80 minute performance if they want to get the win, and not allow any soft moments, as they did in their loss at Eden Park last weekend, which cost them in the end.

“We know it’s not going to be easy, playing the All Blacks away from home. It was clear what happened last week. We had a lot of soft moments, especially in the first 20 minutes when we gave them two soft tries,” explained Stick.

“So I think for us to beat them in New Zealand we will have to be at our best for 80 minutes. They are world class players and if you give them an opportunity they will punish you.

“That’s the difference between a team like the All Blacks, and teams like Italy and Georgia, where we were not at our best, but could still get away with things and beat them comfortably.

“But against the All Blacks in New Zealand you have to be clinical and make sure that the opportunities you get, you convert them into points. So it is vital for us to perform for the full 80 minutes.”