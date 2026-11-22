Here are all the details about the Finals Weekend matches at Twickenham.

The pool phase is done and all that’s left in the inaugural Nations Championship is the Finals Weekend that will take place at Twickenham in London this coming weekend.

Matches will be played this coming Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

All the teams have played their six pool matches – three at home and three away to determine who plays who in the finals.

After the round-robin action, the Northern Hemisphere log looks like this: France (26 points, five wins from six), England (25 points, five wins from six), Ireland (24 points, five wins from six), Scotland (20 points, four wins from six), Wales (17 points, three wins from six), and Italy (2 points, no wins from six).

The Southern Hemisphere log was also tightly contested, mainly by the top two teams, and this is how they finished: South Africa (22 points, four wins from six), New Zealand (22 points, four wins from six), Australia (14 points, two wins from six), Argentina (11 points, two wins from six), Japan (five points, one win from six), and Fiji (four points, one win from six).

Points difference separated the Springboks and All Blacks for top spot in the south, and now the teams placed one to six will face off against each other.

Fixtures and kick off times for Finals Weekend, all at Twickenham (SA times):

Friday, 6.40pm: Fiji v Italy

Friday, 10.10pm: Ireland v Australia

Saturday, 3.10pm: Wales v Japan

Saturday, 6.40pm: England v New Zealand

Sunday, 3.10pm: Scotland v Argentina

Sunday, 6.40pm: South Africa v France

For more on the Finals Weekend, click here.