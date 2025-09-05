All Blacks call on wisdom of past legends ahead of massive Bok battle

World Cup winning coaches Graham Henry and Wayne Smith shared "golden nuggets" with the All Blacks this week.

The All Blacks welcomed rugby legends Graham Henry and Wayne Smith to training this week, where they shared their wisdom with the players ahead of Saturday’s all-important clash with the Springboks.

New Zealand host South Africa in the third round of the Rugby Championship at Eden Park, Auckland, where the All Blacks have been unbeaten in 31 years (50 matches since 1994).

The Springboks are on a four-game winning streak against the New Zealanders and while All Blacks coach Scott Robertson said he backs his players, they are very much feeling the fear of failure at the back of their minds.

Only three Springboks named in Saturday’s squad have played at Eden Park before. Likewise, the current All Blacks team features several youngsters who will test themselves against the world champions for the first time.

‘Stories of old times’

Robertson invited Smith – New Zealand’s men’s 2011 and 2015 World Cup-winning assistant coach and 2021 women’s World Cup-winning head coach – and Henry, the men’s 2011 World Cup-winning head coach, to join them at training this week. Both are knighted for their service to New Zealand rugby.

“There were a few stories of old times,” Robertson said. He added that the pair have much wisdom to share after coaching and mentoring the All Blacks in some capacity for more than 30 years.

“Tidbits about this and that – ‘Have you covered this area?’ and ‘I remember when…’ – you need those stories from Granddad, don’t you?”

Sir Wayne Smith (centre) talks with All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson (left) and assistant coach Scott Hansen (right) in training ahead of the first Springbok Test. Picture: Phil Walter/Getty Images

One of the All Blacks’ newer faces include Wallace Sititi, who will play eighthman on Saturday.

His first Test start came against the Springboks on his 22nd birthday in September last year. The All Blacks lost that match 18–12 in Cape Town.

All Blacks gear up for tough physical encounter

Even in his limited experience of the Springboks, the youngster said he was impressed by how powerful their forwards are.

“They love the confrontation, love the set-piece,” Sititi said. “They are a quality side for a reason. If we’re not on our game we are not going to put on a good fight. One thing I learned is you have to make sure you win all the moments. All the mistakes will cost you.”

Sititi described Smith as a “legend in his own right” after the visit.

“He’s someone who’s been there and gone through these moments,” the player said. “We really lean on him and the gold nuggets that he’s thrown around. It’s something special and something we’ll take very seriously.”