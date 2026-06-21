Attack on point, defence needs work, says Erasmus after Springboks tune-up

The Springboks sparkled on attack, but produced a number of weak moments on defence, in their rout of the BaaBaas.

It was a worthwhile outing for the Springboks, according to coach Rassie Erasmus, after they thrashed the invitational Barbarians 80-31 in their pre-season clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

The Boks ran in 12 tries, but also conceded five by the BaaBaas, who were a much sterner test than they were last year when the Boks destroyed them 54-7 in a wet weather game in Cape Town.

This time around the visitors battled back into the match twice, with the score 35-26 late in the first half, and 52-31 in the second before a late flurry saw the Boks pull away for an emphatic win.

Erasmus explained that cohesion was lacking, with a large number of inexperienced players in the group, and this being their first game together in over half a year.

“We have to remind ourselves that it’s been seven months since we’ve played together, and we were kind of puzzling guys in together, not knowing when the Stormers or Bulls (players) would be available, so we had to keep it in the back of our minds,” said Erasmus.

“So cohesion wasn’t 100 percent. Overall, boxes were ticked. I can’t moan too about the attack when you get 80 points, but we can moan about the defence, which we have to sort out.”

Mostert worry

A worry for Erasmus is the fitness of veteran utility forward Franco Mostert, with him limping off the field in the second half, and should he be ruled out for a while it will be a hit to the Boks lock stocks, with them already without RG Snyman and Salmaan Moerat due to long term injuries.

“I’m worried about his ankle. Franco will go for scans on Sunday, and hopefully it’s not too bad. Sous (Mostert’s nickname) doesn’t normally come off the field if it’s not serious. He has always been one of those guys who has an engine that never stops, regardless of age,” said Erasmus.

A big positive for the Boks however was the performance of Lions fullback Quan Horn, who was a surprise pick at flyhalf for the match, and he was not overawed by the occasion and put in a solid showing for 53 minutes, with him then shifting to fullback for the final 27 minutes.

“One of Quan’s strengths is his defence and the first try came from a guy who ran over him. But the nice thing is that he kept his focus. He had some nice passes and made tries for guys, and kicked really well to touch,” said Erasmus.

“That is what this game was all about, sorting out some problems and getting some answers. So overall, I think Quan did really well.”