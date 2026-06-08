Springbok squad boosted by new arrivals this week

The Springboks now have a 53-man training squad from which they will need to pick two teams for their game against the Barbarians, and SA A match against Zimbabwe.

Phepsi Buthelezi and Carlu Sadie have been called up to the Springbok squad and will join the camp in Johannesburg in the next two days, along with the Stormers players following their return from Ireland, where they played in the United Rugby Championship (URC) semifinal over the weekend.

The Stormers players arrived in camp on Monday. Loose forward Buthelezi, who plays for the Sharks and made his Test debut against Portugal in 2024, will report for duty in Johannesburg on Monday evening.

Sadie, a former Junior Springbok who attended the virtual Springbok alignment camps from France, where he plays for European champions Bordeaux Bègles, will arrive in Johannesburg on Wednesday, after the Champions Cup champs missed out on the French Top 14 playoffs.

Double-header preparations

The Boks kicked off their on-field preparations on Monday for the season-opening double-header between the Springboks and Barbarians, and the SA ‘A’ team against Zimbabwe, both at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday, 20 June.

“It’s great to be back on the field and to see familiar and new faces in the squad. The excitement in the group to get the season underway is palpable, and we are looking forward to the week ahead,” said Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus.

“We are also pleased to welcome Phepsi and Carlu to the squad, and we are confident they will slot in with ease.”

The additions expand the Boks’ first squad of the season to 53 players, with 22 of them uncapped, after a 51-man squad was named with 21 uncapped players on Saturday night.

The Springbok squad for the opening leg of the Nations Championship against England, Scotland, and Wales will be announced on Sunday, 21 June.