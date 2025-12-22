Bench energy helped Sharks down Bulls in URC derby — Pietersen

New Sharks coach JP Pietersen has brought immediate success to the team, with two wins in his first two games in charge of the Durban franchise.

New Sharks coach JP Pietersen celebrated his second straight win since taking over the reigns from John Plumtree, after a late show from his team saw them come from behind to clinch a 21-12 United Rugby Championship (URC) win over the Bulls in Durban on Saturday.

It’s an impressive start to his tenure, after Plumtree guided the Sharks to one win, one draw and five losses, before Pietersen took over and their securing back-to-back wins over Saracens in the Champions Cup and Bulls in the URC.

But for large parts of Saturday’s game against their Highveld rivals it looked like the Bulls would shave the contest, having taken a 9-7 lead late in the first half, which became 12-7 in the second, thanks to the boot of Handré Pollard, before two tries in the final 10 minutes secured a big win for the hosts.

Bench impact

Pietersen praised the impact of his bench, and in particular replacement scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse, who made some big plays, including a lovely chip over the top of a ruck that led to the game-sealing try to wing Edwill van der Merwe.

“There was a lot going through my mind in that last 20 minutes, I can’t really recall everything. But I have to give massive credit to Jaden. I think he made four or five big moments in the game that really changed it for us,” said Pietersen.

“That’s what you want from your bench, energy and impact. When those guys come on and lift the tempo, it makes a massive difference, and Jaden did exactly that.”

Tough start

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann, who is enduring a tough start to life at Loftus, with his team now having won three games and lost six, including their last five in a row, in all competitions so far this season, said the loss against the Sharks stung.

“At the moment it still hurts a lot. We felt we were in the game for most of it and then it slipped away from us at the end. In the second half we got turnovers and some reward, but we didn’t capitalise. Two or three phases later we’d give the ball away again,” explained Ackermann.

“Then there were crucial moments, a penalty on halfway, a breakdown, an aerial contest, and suddenly we were pushed back and they scored.

“It’s (the losing run) one of those things that’s hard to explain. The harder you try, it feels like nothing wants to come your way. Every little bounce, every 50-50 decision, it just didn’t go for us.”